Royal Enfield’s ‘Custom World’ returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed with 4 legendary builds and an exclusive new build launch!

Debut of the custom ‘Sawn Off Shotgun’ exclusively at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025.

Four custom motorcycles, all based on the Shotgun 650, will all take on the historic Goodwood hill over the four-day event.

Another chance to see the ‘Samurai’ from Sure Shot, ‘The Kingsman’ from Kingston Custom, and ‘Always Something’ from ICON Motosports.

Goodwood House, Chichester, West Sussex – Royal Enfield is set to showcase four very special hand picked machines born out of the Custom World programme, bringing some of the very finest and unique custom builds – and the builders behind them – to the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed, with each Shotgun 650-based motorcycle taking to the hill for the very first time.

Seen for the first time at Goodwood Festival of Speed this year is the ‘Sawn Off Shotgun’ by Medaza Cycles, with the self-labelled ‘sports-chopper’ being crafted expertly from the Shotgun 650 foundations.

Renowned as the brand for making the most custom friendly motorcycles in the world, the Festival of Speed showcase will demonstrate the true imagination, engineering and craftsmanship that comes from the collaboration between Royal Enfield and legendary custom motorcycle builders. These are the best of the best, hand-picked for your enjoyment as they take on the famous Hill Climb.

Four unique builds, all based on the Shotgun 650 platform, each masterfully customised by some of the best custom builders in the world, will all tear up the hill together. These are set to be: Sure Shot’s ‘Samurai’, ICON Motosport’s ‘Always Something’, ‘The Kingsman’ from Kingston Custom, and the very special Goodwood launch exclusive from Medaza Cycles, the ‘Sawn Off Shotgun’

Three of the Four Motorcycles will be ridden by the builders themselves. Aikawa-San of Sure Shot, Japan, will be present to take to the hill with a sprint ready SAMURAI. Kingston Custom’s Dirk Oehlerking will ensure the Kingsman’s public dynamic debut does not disappoint, as the almost 4m long Royal Enfield will ascend the hill. Meanwhile the Sawn off Shotgun will launch at Goodwood, being ridden by Don Cronin and Mick O’Shea of Irish based Medaza Cycles. Lastly, the Icon Motosports build will feature friends of the brand riding across the weekend.

Here you can find the latest custom builds showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed, 10th – 13th July 2025.

Sawn Off Shotgun

Built by: Medaza Cycles – Base Model: Shotgun 650

Showcasing at: Goodwood, Malle Mile

Media Content Here: https://royalenfieldmedia.co.uk/folders/150

Always Something

Built by: Icon Motosports – Base Model: Shotgun 650

Showcasing at: Wheels & Waves, Goodwood, Glemseck

Media Content Here: https://royalenfieldmedia.co.uk/folders/1 45

Samurai

Built by: Takuya Aikawa (Sureshot) – Base Model: Shotgun 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Goodwood, Malle Mile

Media Content Here: https://royalenfieldmedia.co.uk/folders/100

The Kingsman

Built by: Dirk Ohlerking, Kingston Custom – Base Model: Shotgun 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Goodwood, Malle Mile, Glemseck

Media Content Here: https://royalenfieldmedia.co.uk/folders/116