Mercedes-Benz UK announces pricing and specification of new CLE Coupé

Milton Keynes. The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £46,605 OTR1 for the CLE 200 AMG Line.

The latest in a long line of elegant class-defining coupés from Mercedes-Benz, the new CLE Coupé unites conceptual and technical attributes of both the C-Class and E-Class with its athletic, expressive design, dynamic driving experience and cutting-edge comfort, convenience and safety technologies.

Initially the new CLE Coupé is available in AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition specifications. The range of powertrains includes four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines and a four-cylinder diesel – all with mild-hybrid technology. A plug-in hybrid will follow at a later date.

Equipment & Specification

Standard equipment on all models includes the latest MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with an 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display, in user-friendly portrait format, and free-standing 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

The new CLE Coupé is the second vehicle to utilise the third generation MBUX platform – after the new E-Class – which introduces new functions, services and interaction options including a new Android compatibility layer to allow the installation of selected third-party applications, and an enhanced implementation of the “Hey Mercedes” intelligent voice assistant. The system also supports wireless integration with compatible smartphones through Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto®.

AMG Line models also feature 18” AMG alloy wheels, THERMATIC automatic climate control, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, a multifunction sport steering wheel in Nappa leather, dynamic 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless device charging, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, and the Parking Package with a reversing camera.

AMG Line Premium adds 19” AMG alloy wheels, DIGITAL LIGHT LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, the KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package, MBUX augmented reality for navigation, the Parking Package with 360° camera, and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

AMG Line Premium Plus models introduce 20” AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, the ENERGIZING Plus Package with climatised multi-contour front seats, head-up display, and the 17-speaker Burmester® 3D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

Premier Edition models add the Night Package – including 20” AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels in black – a heated steering wheel and Nappa leather upholstery.

The new CLE Coupé is available in eight colours – including exclusive MANUFAKTUR finishes Patagonia Red, Alpine Grey (Solid) and Opalite White. For the interior, customers can specify leather in Black, Tonka Brown/Black, Macchiato Beige/Black or Power Red/Black. CLE Coupé Premier Edition features Nappa leather upholstery as standard, in Black, Tonka Brown/Black or White.

AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition customers may specify the advanced Driving Assistance Package Plus (£1,695) to benefit from additional latest-generation safety and assistance systems including Active Speed Limit Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Land Change Assist and PRE-SAFE® PLUS.

OTR1 Pricing

CLE 200 CLE 300 4MATIC CLE 450 4MATIC CLE 220 d AMG Line £46,605 N/A N/A £49,060 AMG Line Premium £50,355 £55,745 £66,265 £52,810 AMG Line Premium Plus £54,355 £59,745 £70,265 £56,810 Premier Edition £56,855 £62,245 £72,765 £59,310

Propulsion

The range of powertrains available in the new CLE Coupé includes four-cylinder petrol, six-cylinder petrol and four-cylinder diesel engines from the modular Mercedes-Benz engine family, FAME. All engines are paired with the latest-generation 9G-TRONIC PLUS nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild hybrid technology, with a second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) to provide up to 17 kW/200 Nm of support in the low-speed range. Mercedes-Benz will also offer the CLE Coupé as a plug-in hybrid.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is available in two output levels: with 204 hp2 as the CLE 200 and with 258 hp2 as the CLE 300. The CLE 450 is equipped with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with 381 hp2, while the CLE 220 d is powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with 197 hp2. The CLE 300 and CLE 450 are equipped with variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

All models feature DYNAMIC SELECT with a choice of drive modes and AGILITY CONTROL sports suspension.

Technical Data

CLE 200 CLE 300 4MATIC CLE 450 4MATIC CLE 220 d Engine cc 1,999 4cyl petrol mild-hybrid 1,999 4cyl petrol mild-hybrid 2,999 6cyl petrol mild-hybrid 1,993 4cyl diesel mild-hybrid Transmission / Drive 9G-TRONIC PLUS

9-speed auto

/ RWD 9G-TRONIC PLUS

9-speed auto

/ AWD 9G-TRONIC PLUS

9-speed auto

/ AWD 9G-TRONIC PLUS

9-speed auto

/ RWD Rated output (at rpm)2 kW/hp 150/204

(5,800) 190/258

(5,800) 280/381

(5,800-6,100) 145/197

(3,600) Add. output (MHEV boost)2 kW/hp 17/23 17/23 17/23 17/23 Rated torque (at rpm)2 Nm 320 (1,600-4,000) 400 (2,000-3,200) 500 (1,800-5,000) 440 (1,800–2,800) Combined fuel consumption (WLTP)3 mpg Up to 44.1 Up to 39.8 Up to 36.7 Up to 60.1 Combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP)3 g/km From 145 From 161 From 174 From 123 Acceleration (0-62mph) Seconds 7.4 6.2 4.4 7.5 Top speed mph 149 155 155 148 EU Kerbweight4 kg 1,790 1,855 1,945 1,870 Boot capacity l 420 420 420 420

1 The recommended on-the-road price includes the Road Fund Licence applicable to the standard model plus delivery charge (£730.00 incl. VAT), new vehicle registration fee (£55.00), fuel (£50.00 incl. VAT), and number plates (£25.00 incl. VAT). VAT is calculated at the standard rate of 20%.

2 Figures according to Directive 80/1269/EEC in the currently applicable version.

3 All figures are based on a standard specification with the smallest tyre size. The choice of wheels and transmission may affect CO 2 emissions and corresponding Road Fund Licence. The indicated values were determined according to the prescribed measurement method – Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown may include options which are not available in the UK.

4 Mass of the vehicle in running order with at least 90% full fuel tank, plus the mass of the driver (estimated by law at 75 kg), fuel and fluids, equipped with the standard equipment as specified by the manufacturer as well as, where applicable, the mass of the body, cab, trailer coupling and spare wheel(s) as well as tools. Optional extras, additional equipment and accessories can influence the weight, residual payload, rolling resistance, aerodynamics, etc., and therefore also affect the consumption/CO 2 values.