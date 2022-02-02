TWO OF THE NORTH EAST’S LEADING CREATIVE AGENCIES

HAVE A NEW STORY TO TELL

Two of the most established creative agencies in the North East – Different Advertising, Design and Marketing and Narrative Integrated Communications – are today announcing their merger to become Different Narrative. This milestone will create the region’s largest end-to-end marketing services provider.

An all-encompassing selection of services including advertising, branding, design, publishing, marketing, PR, social media and web design and development will establish Different Narrative as a leader in the creative sector. It will also bring together an unrivalled team of 30 highly experienced professionals. Combined clients will include Carpetright, Bovis Homes, Opportuni and Sunderland Council.

Ben Quigley, CEO of Different and Executive Chairman of Different Narrative, explained, “Our two agencies have been active in a similar space for a number of years now. We have had mutual admiration for each other’s creative work throughout this time.

“Our services have been mainly complementary; we have similar ambition for growth and our teams’ skill sets are a great pairing. It made complete sense to join forces and combine efforts.

“Clearly the pandemic has thrown up many obstacles for business, but it has also provided opportunities. Now we know an agency such as ours, will be able to work for clients based anywhere – no matter how diverse and complex their marketing and media needs might be – from a North East base. There is also the opportunity for large, independent agencies like ourselves to move into the positions once taken by the big corporates”, added Ben.

Kieron Goldsborough, founder of Narrative Integrated Communications and now CEO of Different Narrative, said, “We see a massive potential for an agency such as ours and believe the timing is right. In the North East alone, sectors such as digital have attracted incredible investment and start-ups are scaling up at remarkable rates. We plan to offer these types of businesses all the communications and brand attention they need in one place.

“It’s a very significant time for us and we’re extremely pleased with results so far – we’re already ahead of our forecasted progress; our teams have done us proud by embracing the change and we are gearing up for ambitious growth. The next phase will be all about growing our client base and expanding our team.

“As Different Narrative, our whole approach will be underpinned by our pledge to deliver positive change for businesses who want to develop and grow. We want to become changemakers in our field, challenge the ‘normal’ way of doing things, create fresh thinking and be bold. Collaboration has never looked so good – it’s going to be an exciting year!”, added Kieron.

For more information, please contact Aoife Forbes, Head of PR at Different Narrative aoife@differentnarrative.com 07834 608025