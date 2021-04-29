When your mezzanine floor is to be utilized as commercial space, your staircase should comply with Part M of the building standards document, which states that it must be appropriate for disabled use in terms of building accessibility and use. Part M ambulant impaired stairways must have a total area of 1200mm with closed treads. It is mandatory to have contrasting tread protection edge nosing and regular handrails across, and on both sides where appropriate. A landing is necessary if the staircase has more than 12 risers. To get the best Mezzanine stairs installed, call AW Structures.

What Exactly Are Mezzanine Stairs?

It is first necessary to describe a mezzanine in order to address certain queries. A mezzanine, as per the IBC, is a level or level around the floor and the ceiling of any story, and it must comply with Section 505. A mezzanine is regarded as a portion of the story below, according to Section 505.2. As a result, a mezzanine is regarded a regular feature of the building and must conform with Chapter 10 Forms of Egress as well as any stairways used to reach the mezzanine.

The distinction between a mezzanine and a machinery platform can cause some confusion. The International Building Code (IBC) describes a machinery platform as an unused, elevated platform utilized solely for mechanical components or manufacturing processes equipment, as well as the elevated stairways, walkways, alternating tread devices, and ladders required to reach the platform.

Determine If The Conditions Of The Mezzanine Code Apply

The first query to ask is, “What is the structure’s purpose?” If it’s solely for equipment or mechanical devices it’s most definitely an equipment platform or a catwalk, and it must meet OSHA catwalk standards. If it’s used for something else, it’ll be a mezzanine with IBC-compliant commercial stairs. The commercial stairwells from IBC are shown below.

Requirements For Mezzanine Egress

IBC Provision 10 Way of Egress contains the conditions for mezzanine egress. A means of egress method is required by provision 1006 for mezzanines. The occupant load and popular path of egress movement range decide the number of exits needed. Small mezzanines with less than 49 occupants usually only need one escape stairway, while larger mezzanines need two or more.

Ships Ladders And Alternating Tread Stairs Must Meet The Specifications Of The Mezzanine Code

What about stairwells with unusually steep treads, such as alternating tread stairs, ships ladders, and spiral staircases?

Under such conditions, alternating tread and spiral stairs can be utilized as a means of egress for equipment platforms or mezzanines.

Based on the current IBC, alternate tread stairs may be utilized as a means of egress to mezzanines that are less than 250 square feet and have no more than 5 users. For locations with limited room, alternating tread stairs may also be utilized as a secondary means of egress to larger mezzanine structures.

The utilization of ship ladders as a means of egress for mezzanines is prohibited.

Conclusion:- With over 40 years of experience in the metal stair industry, the group will help you in designing and manufacturing commercial stairs for mezzanine and equipment platform access that meet IBC or OSHA requirements. We look forward to assisting you!