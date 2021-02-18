MG Motor provides 100 ZS EVs to good causes to use free of charge

Initiative follows success of NHS support programme in first lockdown

Scheme allows key workers, charities and support workers to travel safely during pandemic

All MG EVs covered by brand’s famous 7 year warranty

MG’s ground-breaking electric ZS will once again serve the nation during times of crisis with the UK’s fastest-growing car brand offering 100 of the all-electric cars to good causes to use free-of-charge.

The company supported the NHS, its partners and its agencies during the first UK lockdown in 2020 with an offer of free cars to help them with transport.

It is now offering a further 100 cars through its 120-strong dealer network, which will be given to local good causes that are supporting their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

MG Motor’s Sales Director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “Our dealers achieved some terrific things within their local communities in 2020 and were delighted to help support the NHS and its partners through times of crisis.

“This time, we’re extending the initiative to allow our network the opportunity to support other essential causes in their communities that might be struggling with transport, such as foodbanks, healthcare transport schemes and local charities that provide vital services within the community.”

The 100 cars will be offered to MG dealers who identify the good causes they wish to support and will start to be delivered at the end of this month.

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the game-changing All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in, all backed up by MG’s incredible 7 year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

To find your local dealer, or to discover the high-tech, value-for-money range of cars on offer, please visit MG.CO.UK.