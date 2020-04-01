THE UK has witnessed a wave of unprecedented change in light of coronavirus; school closures, self-isolation, work-from-home, businesses closing, supermarket stock-piling and increased pressure on hospitals.

On the flipside, among the uncertainty, fear and worry, the North East has also seen the business community come together to show solidarity like never before.

MHA Tait Walker is playing their part by helping business owners stay abreast of the latest Government news.

The leading accountancy firm has launched:

A new free business hub on its website to help thousands of SMEs across the region access critical advice and information at the time they need it most.

A LinkedIn North East Business Continuity Group where business owners and employees can ask Lee Humble, associate partner in corporate finance, Paul Shields, associate partner and Alastair Wilson, tax partner, questions for free on how new measures might affect their businesses.

MHA Tait Walker’s managing partner, Andrew Moorby, also took part in a panel discussion on BBC Radio Newcastle recently where he answered calls on key issues affecting business owners.

Andrew said: “At MHA Tait Walker, it is business as usual. We are working hard as a team to answer everyone’s questions in light of the coronavirus crisis.

“I am incredibly proud of our community spirit across the North East, and the power of technology to help people who need it most in these difficult weeks that lie ahead.

“I have been amazed at the lengths that businesses have gone to, from big manufacturers to small independent bars and restaurants in volunteering their time for others.

“We hope the small part we are playing in offering support and advice not just to our clients but the North East business community, is also able to positively impact those who need it most, through our new online resources.”

For more information on the hub or the LinkedIn page, please go to>> https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13843451/ where you can comment on posts to ask questions you may have.

Our dedicated #covid19 web page is also updated daily, providing support and advice for businesses during this unprecedented time >> https://www.taitwalker.co.uk/insight/covid-19/