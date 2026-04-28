THE SPA AT RAMSIDE IS ALL AT SEA WITH NEW PRODUCT RANGE

A trailblazing product range and treatment experience which draws from the power of the sea is about to be available at a top North East spa.

The Spa at Ramside, at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa is hosting a four month pop-up by Seabody, a science-led brand which “sustainably harnesses the regenerative power of ocean algae to optimise cellular health” through skin care, supplements and treatments.

Set up cellular biochemist, Dr Helena McMahon, the products uses seaweed from the Atlantic Coast of Ireland as one of its main ingredients, which has been found to have incredible results as part of a skin regime.

Seabody will be launched at Ramside at a special event on 28 April, which will include a 45 minute skin care workshop and light refreshments, which will be available between 10am and 7pm.

There will also be some special offers available on the Seabody products, along with the opportunity to learn more about how the range offers the next generation of skin care products.

From 1 May until 31 August the Spa at Ramside will be launching a Seabody full day experience, an opportunity for spa guests to discover the huge benefits of these unique treatments.

The Drift Away package includes a welcome drink, full use of the spa facilities from 10am to 3pm, a one course lunch in Fusion Asian restaurant and a choice of one of Seabody’s 85 minute treatments.

Guests can choose from the Drift and Dream Ritual- which comprises of a slow, rhythmic massage using Seabody’s signature lavender poultices which helps reduce the hormone cortisol – the body’s primary stress hormone – so promotes restful sleep.

Alternatively participants can select Movement Massage, a targeted therapy designed to dissolve pain and restore movement. The treatment beings with a full body scan which identifies areas of tension, followed by a deep, regenerative massage.

Slots for the launch event can be booked at

https://ramsidehallhotel.try.be/items/69e651677499d7eec70424b2/seabody-event

and for Drift Away – which costs £155

https://ramsidehallhotel.try.be/items/69e4ab86bcb1339e5107b76b/drift-away

“This pop-up experience gives our spa guests the opportunity to be introduced to a range of products and treatments which really are revolutionising well being and skin care,” said Fay Pratt, Ramside Spa’s Director.

“We have seen some of the results and they are absolutely incredible and we are really looking forward to introducing this fantastic brand into Ramside.”

The Drift Away experience costs £199 per person Monday to Thursday and £209 Friday to Sunday.