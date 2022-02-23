It was recently announced that the number of people starting an apprenticeship in England had bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, as workplaces aim to strengthen their forces through direct training.

As young people emerge out of the pandemic, they run the risk of entering job roles with low security. However, firms are seeing that there is a responsibility to support young people – Northeast accountancy firm MHA Tait Walker, being one.

The leading accountancy firm has been uplifting and supporting its future workforce through apprenticeships and training programs for several years and has welcomed 35 apprentices since 2019. Dean Lonsdale first joined the firm in 2017 as an apprentice in MHA Tait Walker Wealth Management after deciding against university. He praises the scheme for his success which led him to winning The Insurance Institute of Newcastle Upon Tyne, President’s Young Achiever of the Year award 2021.

Dean said: “I started at MHA Tait Walker Wealth Management when I was 19. I began the CII exams in October, completing the Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning 18 months later, all through self-study whilst working full time. The balance was challenging, however the hands-on experience I was getting through my apprenticeship gave me a drive that I feel I wouldn’t have experienced at university. I could see how working within the sector was aiding my exam study as I could associate so much of what I was learning with real life examples.”

Dean continues: “I have set myself goals throughout my apprenticeship and in mid-2018 my job role changed from administration duties to processing new business. I was pushing to do more and find greater challenges in my day-to-day role, so as soon as the position became available, I immediately wanted to take it on.”

Once he had finished his Diploma in mid-2019, Dean began paraplanning, completing further exams and obtaining the Advanced Diploma in Financial Services in 2021, becoming a technical paraplanner. He is now working towards becoming a Financial Advisor later this year.

130,200 apprenticeships began in the UK between August and October last year, a 43 percent rise on the previous year, as more and more young people choose the route to fast track their career goals.

Andrea Wigham is the MHA Tait Walker Wealth Management team’s newest recruit, having joined the firm in June 2021.

Andrea said: “My role as a Wealth Management Administration Apprenticeship is to provide administrative support to the whole team. When first joining the team my IT skills were basic, with help and support from my colleagues along with the daily tasks I complete I have been able to develop and improve in this area which has increased my confidence.

“I am really enjoying my role and it is allowing me to expand my knowledge and gain experience of different areas within the department so that I can hopefully choose the one I enjoy the most and further my qualifications.”

Mark Parkinson, Partner, MHA Tait Walker Wealth Management said: “Our apprentices have made considerable progress and they are a great asset to our firm – their willingness to go the extra mile is second-to-none. We will continue to support talent in the region, and we are currently looking to recruit a new apprentice to join our team.”

For more information, or to apply you can visit their website. https://www.taitwalker.co.uk/careers-2/school-leaver-programme/