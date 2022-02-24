Leading accountancy and advisory firm MHA Tait Walker has strengthened its Partner Group by promoting Claire Hinshaw to Associate Partner.

Claire is a certified chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience. She started her career and qualified with a national practice based in the North East before moving to PwC Newcastle. She joined MHA Tait Walker in 2016.

Claire is passionate about staff training and wellbeing and in her new role will work closely with the Partner’s to continue to embed its importance across the firm.

Claire said: “I am delighted to join the Partner Group. Learning and development is key to everything we do as a firm and I will continue to drive change so we provide the very best service to our clients, attract others and provide a first-class learning environment for our teams to develop their careers.

“Business growth will also be a key area of focus, particularly across our audit clients, where we have continued to expand our client base year on year.”

Andrew Moorby, Managing Partner said: “It’s great to promote another partner within the firm. Claire is an excellent addition. Her experience, in-depth knowledge of the business and commitment to doing an excellent job for clients, exemplifies the qualities we look for in our Partner’s and which we bring to our clients across a wide range of sectors.”

MHA Tait Walker now has a total of 12 partners across its six offices. In total, the firm employs more than 170 people.