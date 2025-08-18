Micra and Ariya qualify for the new EV Grant

Micra and Ariya both qualify for the £1,500 OZEV Electric Vehicle Grant

London, UK (Saturday 9th August 2025): Confirmed today, two of Nissan’s flagship electric vehicles, the all-new Nissan Micra and the Nissan Ariya, qualify for the UK Government’s newly launched Electric Car Grant. This initiative, announced in July 2025, reduces the purchase price of eligible electric vehicles, helping to make sustainable mobility more accessible to UK drivers.

Micra

The sixth-generation Nissan Micra qualifies for the government grant and now starts at just £21,495 (grant included). With a range of up to 260 miles (WLTP) and advanced connectivity features including Google Built-in and the NissanConnect Services app, the Micra combines affordability, innovation, and everyday practicality. As a compact city car with a legacy of over six million units sold globally, the new electric Micra marks a bold step forward in Nissan’s electrification strategy.

100% electric Nissan Micra Prices (including grant) Grade 40kWh 52kWh Engage £21,495 Advanced £23,495 £25,495 Evolve £28,365



Ariya

Effective Wednesday 13 August*, when revised range pricing will be announced, the multi award-winning Nissan Ariya, will also meet the grant’s eligibility criteria for the £1,500 grant. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and cutting-edge EV technology, Ariya represents Nissan’s commitment to delivering zero-emission vehicles without compromise.

LEAF

LEAF will join the Nissan line up later in the year and it is anticipated that it will get the highest-level grant of £3,750. Pricing for this model has yet to be announced.

LEAF was Nissan’s first electric vehicle, and it was the first mass market EV available in the UK. With car and battery production of the new model planned for Sunderland later in the year, LEAF’s arrival will mark a key milestone in Nissan’s vehicle development journey.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Nissan GB, commented: “With the grant confirmed today, we are thrilled to see Micra and Ariya becoming even better value for our customers. Micra will now start at a highly competitive £21,495 and will be available to order from next month. This will be joined by three new models including the third generation British-built LEAF later this year and the Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant. We can’t wait to see the reactions of UK customers as they get to experience these exciting fully electric new cars.”

*For orders placed from August 13th onwards