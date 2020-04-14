Accountancy practices supporting over 2.7 million UK businesses that must have a finance system capable of submitting VAT returns digitally by the Government’s deadline of April this year are set for a helping hand, thanks to a new online Accountants’ Club launched by cloud and digital transformation experts Synergi, and supported by Microsoft.

The club was launched at an event at Synergi’s Digital Business Den learning space in early March where experts from Microsoft briefed local accounting practices on how digital transformation, and in particular Microsoft’s own cloud solutions, can help to shape the future of modern businesses.

The club will deliver knowledge sharing and best practice via online briefings and training sessions around Microsoft’s Dynamics Business Central accounting product, which fills a gap in the market for a cloud-based accounting system for small to medium sized organisations.

Synergi employs 32 staff from its headquarters in Gateshead and bases in London and Scotland, specialising in helping organisations digitise working practices by switching from traditional legacy systems to more flexible, cost-effective cloud-based and hybrid technologies.

Demand for its services from regional clients such as Crosbys, Cottam Brush and Connect Health has seen Synergi’s own growth boosted by 60% in the last financial year, breaking through the £3m turnover point ahead of targets.

To support the growth of its Dynamics practice Synergi has created a six-strong team of accountancy and technical experts specialising in Business Central, which CEO Peter Joynson believes could become the de facto accounting platform for business owners looking for a scalable, flexible cloud system to replace the legacy on-premise platforms that have been in the market for decades.

“Having migrated over a dozen organisations to Business Central in the last nine months, and supported them through the current unprecedented business environment, it became apparent that many accountancy firms were not fully up to speed with the new Microsoft cloud accounting platform,” said Mr Joynson.

“We have launched our new Synergi Accountants’ Club to create a networking community where they will get support and education, particularly through these difficult times.

“As accountants, they are not software experts, and research shows us that some are finding it increasingly difficult and time-consuming to keep up with all the new software, features and processes that their clients could use. We were delighted to launch the club with an event that included senior Microsoft accounting specialists.

“The new “making tax digital” initiative is just part of the transformation towards modern business accounting, and the accountancy software market is struggling to keep up with the future pace of change.

“Microsoft have developed a true modern cloud product in Business Central, and one which fully integrates with all the Microsoft Office products such as Outlook, Power BI, Power Automate to name but a few.

“The Synergi Accountants’ Club is our way of sharing in-depth knowledge and support from a dedicated team with decades of experience, and represents 12 months of investment in training, and recruitment on our part.”

As well as being able to access a range of support and advice, once lockdown is over Accountants’ Club members can also use Synergi’s Digital Business Den, which was launched last year as the region’s only dedicated learning space for digital technologies, where people can explore the future of digital business and its potential impact on their organisations.