Middlesbrough FC 2024/25 Season Review: A Campaign of Missed Opportunities

The 2024/25 season was a challenging one for Middlesbrough FC, marked by inconsistency and unmet expectations. Under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, the team aimed for promotion but ultimately fell short, finishing 10th in the Championship.Acast+10EFL Analysis+10EFL Analysis+10

📊 League Performance: A Decline in Form

Middlesbrough concluded the Championship season in 10th place with 64 points, a drop from the previous season’s 8th-place finish. The campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to Coventry City, extinguishing any lingering hopes of a play-off spot. This marked the second consecutive season without a play-off appearance, raising questions about the team’s direction.

⚽ Key Players and Contributions

Tommy Conway : The striker led the team’s scoring with 13 goals in all competitions. Sports Mole

Finn Azaz : A creative force in midfield, Azaz contributed 12 goals and 11 assists, showcasing his playmaking abilities. Sports Mole+1ESPN.com+1

Emmanuel Latte Lath : Despite a mid-season departure, Latte Lath scored 11 goals, including a hat-trick in a 6-2 victory over Oxford United. ESPN.com+5Wikipedia+5Sports Mole+5

Ben Doak: On loan from Liverpool, Doak impressed with 3 goals and 7 assists in 24 appearances before a hamstring injury in January ended his season prematurely. talkSPORT

🧠 Managerial Outlook: Carrick’s Uncertain Future

Michael Carrick’s position as head coach came under scrutiny following the team’s underwhelming performance. While some pundits advocate for his retention, citing the need for stability and resources, others suggest a change may be necessary to rejuvenate the squad. talkSPORT+16Facebook+16EFL Analysis+16EFL Analysis

📉 Cup Competitions: Early Exits

FA Cup : Middlesbrough’s journey ended in the third round with a loss to Blackburn Rovers.

EFL Cup: The team exited in the second round after a 5-0 defeat to Stoke City, marking their heaviest loss of the season.

🔮 Looking Ahead: Rebuilding for the Future

As the club reflects on a season of missed opportunities, the focus shifts to rebuilding and strategizing for the 2025/26 campaign. Key considerations include managerial decisions, player retention, and targeted acquisitions to strengthen the squad.

For a more in-depth analysis of Middlesbrough’s 2024/25 season, you can watch the following video: