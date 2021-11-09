Milburngate is continuing its longstanding support of Lumiere with sponsorship of one the 2021 festival’s high-profile installations and the return of its pop-up street food market, ‘Milburngate Munch’.

The landmark development on Durham’s Riverside is sponsoring Drop Scene, by the artist Liz West which will be on display underneath Milburngate Bridge throughout Lumiere, which runs from 18 to 21 November and features 37 stunning installations throughout the city.

The title Drop Scene is taken from the theatrical meaning of the word, playing on the idea of a curtain and an unexpected vibrant “change of scenery” dividing the riverside from the underpass.

This work invites audiences to investigate their surroundings, basking in coloured light and the artwork is made up of a series of coloured corrugated panels, which creates a kaleidoscope of visuals underneath Milburngate Bridge.

Liz West is a British artist who graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 2007. West’s broad body of work encompasses site-specific installations, sculpture, and wall-based artwork.

Once visitors have experienced Drop Scene, they can make their way to the ‘Milburngate Munch’ pop-up food market, which returns this year after proving so popular in 2019. Located at Milburngate next to the Radisson Hotel and the Penny Ferry Bridge on the River Wear, Milburngate Munch will be open to visitors throughout the light festival.

‘Milburngate Munch’ will bring together a collection of stalls operated by specially selected North East traders serving a range of quality hot food and drinks.

Complementing the wider food and drink offering across Durham City available to visitors during Lumiere, ‘Milburngate Munch’ is part of the continued support of the festival by the developers of the living, working and leisure destination, Arlington Real Estate and Richardson.

The Milburngate development team has been a key supporter of Lumiere since the very first festival in 2009 and Arlington Real Estate founder Allan Cook is both Chair of the Lumiere Development Board and also a Trustee of Artichoke, the production company responsible for delivering the festival.

Allan said: “We are proud to have played a part in bringing Lumiere to Durham all those years ago and seeing it go from strength to strength and I am keener than ever to help Artichoke make this Lumiere a success as it will bring some much-needed light and joy to the city following the challenges of the last 18 months. It will be wonderful to see the city glowing again with the vibrancy of excited visitors and of course the amazing installations.”

He added: “Its great to also bring back ‘Milburngate Munch’, which proved to be exceptionally popular with visitors to Lumiere in 2019. It was a hive of activity throughout the festival, and I am sure it will again prove to be a welcoming location for visitors to grab a drink and a bite to eat as they tour of the city.”

Helen Marriage, Artistic Director and CEO of Artichoke said: “It is thanks to the incredible support of County Durham’s business community, alongside Lumiere commissioners Durham County Council and the support of Arts Council England, Durham University and all our sponsors, that we are able to return to Durham once again to produce Lumiere. This year more than ever, the festival will not only be a moment to enjoy the spectacle and wonder of Durham transformed by light art, but to reflect on the last 18 months and celebrate life and renewal.”