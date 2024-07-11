Miller Homes Acquires Land in Chilton, County Durham

Miller Homes, which has seven developments across Teesside and the surrounding area, has announced its second land acquisition for 2024.

The housebuilder has acquired a c.12 acre site, in Chilton, County Durham, to be known as Windlestone Point, which will consist of 100 two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

All homes are being developed to meet energy efficiency and sustainability requirements, with the homes including PV panels or heat recovery systems plus electric vehicle charging points.

“Our latest land acquisition shows the commitment of the team to grow the region and provide much needed new homes for our local communities,” said Mark Bayliss, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “We’ve built over 1000 homes in the area since the region was established in 2019, and we look forward supporting many more buyers discover the delights of buying and owning a Miller home.”

It is expected that the development will launch in September 2024, with a four bedroom detached Charleswood show home to follow in early 2025.

“Chilton is a lovely area, and our development sits on the fringes of the village, just a couple of minutes’ drive from the A167, which provides a direct route into Durham City Centre in just 20 minutes and the A1(M), which provides easy access to the wider area is only a 5-minute drive away,” said Mark. “With highly regarded schools close by, and excellent transport links it’s a perfect location for families to find a fantastic energy efficient, brand-new home.”

The development is surrounded by open space and greenery which gives it a peaceful country feel, even though it is just off the main road into Durham City Centre, making it a perfect place to call home. Easy road access to the A688 to Barnard Castle means homeowners, who like to explore the wider region, are at the gateway to the North Pennines, the Yorkshire Dales and then onto and the Lake District National Park.

Furthermore, the housebuilder will give support to the local community as part of its Section 106 agreement. This will see Miller Homes contribute £60,000 towards an additional bus stop on the A167, £182,094 towards Education (specifically to increase secondary school capacity), £45,000 towards healthcare, £136,216 towards the provision of Public Open Space within the development and £59,752.50 towards highways improvements at Rushyford Roundabout in the vicinity of the site.

Also, the S.106 Agreement will secure the delivery of 14 affordable housing dwellings across a variety of rental and shared ownership tenures, which will be of great benefit to the local community.

