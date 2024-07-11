North East planning expert welcome Labour’s lift of onshore wind farm ban

Hedley Planning’s Joe Ridgeon welcomes Labour’s lift of onshore wind farm ban

The decision by the new Labour government to lift the ban on the development of onshore wind farms will be good for both operators and businesses wanting to generate their own renewable energy, says a local planning expert.

The new government is set to lift the de-facto ban on onshore wind in England as part of an overhaul of the planning system, outlined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week. It comes after no large-scale onshore wind farms have been built in England in almost 10 years since a Conservative-led administration changed planning rules to make it all but impossible to secure consent.

Now, Joe Ridgeon of North East-based planning specialist Hedley Planning believes the move unlocks the potential for businesses on industrial estates and rural areas to generate their own renewable energy.

Alongside the environmental, cost and technological benefits, businesses stand to cut their energy bills while tapping into renewable energy sources and reducing the drain on fossil fuels. It also reflects businesses that are sustainable and marks them out as ‘green’ operators, making them more attractive to their customers.

Joe Ridgeon wants to see more businesses grasp the opportunities afforded by the removal of restrictions. This could potentially see hundreds more new onshore wind development schemes come forward in the next few years, paving the way for more locally produced energy and cutting the reliance on fossil fuel generated power.

But the need for public consultation remains, as that is in statute under section 61W of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

Under the Act, the requirements for publicity apply to developments comprising either two turbines or any wind development over 15m high. For these applications a developer must follow a number of requirements including publicising their plans and carry our local consultations

Joe Ridgeon wants developers to seek professional help over their plans as the Act requires developers to have regard to the advice of the local planning authority in complying with the duty to consult.

He said developers are legally obliged to have regard to this practice guidance and if they deviate from it they should explain why they are doing so as part of their publicity statement which will accompany an application.

“We continue to face an energy crisis in the UK, so Labour’s move is good news, creating opportunities to bring forward more onshore wind farms is welcome and a huge step forward,” said Joe Ridgeon. “It can be an efficient way to generate clean energy for properties and wider local communities as more environmentally beneficial initiatives come on stream in the next few years as people continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions.”

A boost for renewable energy projects can provide enough power for landowners and farmers to power their own homes and reduce their carbon footprint and there are many schemes that provide a blueprint for bringing forward other similar projects across the country, said Joe Ridgeon, and added:

“There’s no doubt in my view that harnessing the wind is an efficient way to supply clean energy and contribute significantly towards the renewable energy solutions we will all increasingly turn towards if we want the type of greener future we all desire.”