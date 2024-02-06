  • Tue. Feb 6th, 2024

Miller Homes Completes Land Purchase in Darlington

Feb 6, 2024 #new homes in Darlington, #West Park homes
MH_WestvilleQuarter_Layout_lrProposed Westville Quarter by Miller Homes

A housebuilder, which has ambitious growth plans for 2024, has completed the land purchase of its first new development this year.

Miller Homes Teesside has acquired five acres of land at West Park, Darlington, part of the new garden village that is being created to the Northwest of the town.

“This is a fantastic start to the year for our team and I thank them all for their commitment to completing this land acquisition,” said Mark Bayliss, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Planning (reserved matters) has already been agreed and we expect work to commence on site later this month, with us welcoming our first residents later this year.”

Westville Quarter will bring 45, three, four and five-bedroom homes to the new residential area of the town of Darlington. Forming part of the award-winning re-development project, West Park Garden Village, the development is located close to the 30-acre nature reserve bearing the same name as the project, and conveniently located within a 5-minute drive of the A1(M).

“West Park has been a superb investment and regeneration project for Darlington and our homes will only add to the residential portfolio on offer,” said Mark. “Our development is well designed, taking advantage of the green spaces close by and making it a peaceful, yet well connected, place to call home.”

The Section 106 Agreement for the West Park Garden Village requires contributions to be made towards education (which will eventually lead to the provision of a new school), sustainable transport, sports and playing fields, a children’s play area and improvements to the local highway network.

The sales office is expected on site early Spring and the four-bedroom Fordwood show home will be unveiled in late summer.

