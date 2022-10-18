It’s Walk to School month, and leading homebuilder, Miller Homes, is helping children in Middlesbrough travel to and from school safely by donating high-vis vests to children local to its Portside Village development, as part of its Home Safe initiative.

Children’s high-vis vests have been donated to Grangetown Primary School and some have also been made available for local families to collect from the sales centre at Miller Homes’ development off the A1085.

As the morning and afternoon walks get a little darker, it’s hoped the bright yellow bibs will ensure local children are visible to drivers whether they are walking, cycling or scootering to school.

Mr Jackson, Assistant Head of School, Grangetown Primary School commented; “We are delighted to accept the donation of high-vis vests for our children and to see the Miller Homes team supporting other children in our community too. We shall look forward to working with the team on other projects in the future.”

According to the most recent Government reports, the national average for children who walk to school is 46%. This is likely to increase this winter, as families look to be healthier and more energy efficient.

Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director for Miller Homes Teesside, said: “Getting to and from school is such an important part of a child’s daily routine and being active while doing it is great for their mental and physical wellbeing. Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help children to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users, which will instil good safety habits for years to come.”

Suitable for all primary school children, the high-vis vests will be available on a first come first served basis and can be collected from the sales centre at Portside Village Thursday to Monday, 10:30-5:30pm.

For more information on Miller Homes and the Home Safe initiative, visit the website https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/promo/homesafe.

Miller Homes Teesside currently has six developments across the region offering a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. To view available properties and development locations visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx