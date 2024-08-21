Miller Homes Invites Buyers to See Behind the Build

A leading housebuilder that has developments across Teesside, County Durham and North Yorkshire is inviting prospective house buyers to see ‘Behind the Build’.

Miller Homes is opening the doors to a selection of plots at various build stages at its Pearwood Gardens development in Eaglescliffe, near Yarm, on Saturday 24th August between 11am and 3pm. Not typically available to view, the event is designed to help buyers get a greater understanding of the house types and layouts, and to showcase the build quality that Miller Homes is proud to offer.

“Historically, we have found some prospective buyers find it very difficult to envision our homes simply from the plans and that being able to view the space, even when the home is not complete, helps with their decision-making process,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Allowing them to put on hi-vis and hard hats, and be accompanied by one of our site team, brings a great opportunity for them to understand the craftmanship that has gone into their new home and how it could work for them.”

Several plots will be available to view on the day. These vary from homes at foundation stage to some which are almost completed. All are four-bedroom properties, however different layouts and spaces give buyers ample choice to find the home best suited to their requirements.

“In addition to our site team being there to show prospective buyers the houses under construction, our experienced Development Sales Manager is also on hand to answer questions about any of our available homes,” said Donna. “For anyone who is looking for a brand new four-bedroom home in this very desirable area, just a mile from the popular market town of Yarm, this presents the perfect opportunity to see our homes up close and appreciate the build process we go through when constructing our energy efficient homes.”

Visitors wishing to take advantage of the ‘Behind the Build’ event are welcomed between 11am and 3pm on Saturday 24th August. No appointment is necessary and tours will be conducted in small groups depending on demand.

Currently, homes at Pearwood Gardens are priced from £205,000 for a 3-bed home to £355,000 for a 4-bed home. The sales centre and 4-bed Pearwood showhome is open Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Pearwood Gardens is located off Durham Lane, Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees, TS16 0RW.

Further information about the development and all homes available can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/allens-west.aspx