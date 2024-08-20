Official Launch Event For Banks Homes’ First Large-Scale Residential Development

A visualisation of Banks Homes' Cathedral Meadows development at West Rainton

The dedicated housebuilding arm of North East employer the Banks Group is set to formally launch its first large-scale development next month.

Banks Homes is building 150 high specification new homes at its Cathedral Meadows development on Station Road in West Rainton, which will include 120 detached, three-to-five bedroomed family homes, as well as a further allocation of 30 affordable properties.

A range of sustainable house designs has been specially created for the development, while it will also include a new play area, new landscaped areas and new areas of public open space.

Cathedral Meadows will have its official launch at a special event on Thursday 5 September at the Ramside Hall Hotel to the east of Durham City, with members of the Banks Homes team on hand to talk to visitors about the range of properties that will be available.

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Banks Homes, says: “Banks Homes is focused on creating sustainable, contemporary living spaces in desirable locations that enrich our customers’ lives and we’re so excited to be reaching this landmark moment with our first large-scale development.

“Our new homes will be built to a very high specification, with style coming as standard, and will include a range of high-quality appliances and facilities.”

Representatives of some of the interior design firms that will have products within the new homes, including Omega Kitchens and bathroom designer Porcelanosa, will also be at the launch event.

Work at Cathedral Meadows is now well under way, with each property also set to include advanced Hive heating systems, a full range of kitchen appliances, Ring doorbells and a fully-turfed garden.

The first occupants are scheduled to be moving into the new development by early next year, and Banks is receiving a growing number of enquiries about owning a new home there.

Anyone reserving a new home at the launch event will receive a complimentary year’s golf or spa membership at Ramside Hall Hotel.

Aisling Ramshaw continues: “Having our interior design suppliers on hand at the launch event will allow us to demonstrate the quality of their different products and to show visitors how everything will be brought together to create a distinctive, desirable place for them to live.

“We’re proud to be building Banks Homes’ first large-scale development in our home county and to be maintaining the Banks Group’s longstanding ‘development with care’ ethos and community commitment as part of this work.

“We can’t wait to share everything Cathedral Meadows will offer with local homebuyers and look forward to welcoming as many guests as possible to our launch event.”

To reserve a place at the Cathedral Meadows launch event at the Ramside Hall Hotel on Thursday 5 September, please call 0191 378 6200 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exclusive-launch-event-for-cathedral-meadows-by-banks-homes-tickets-946426827117

For further information on Banks Homes’ Cathedral Meadows development, please visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/development/cathedral-meadows-development/