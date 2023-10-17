Miller Homes Teesside Celebrates NHS 75 Years with Remarkable Pledge

A homebuilder, that has six developments across the Teesside region, has made a unique pledge to the local NHS Trust in the area.

In partnership with North Tees and Hartlepool Together, the official charity of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Miller Homes will make a donation of £75 for each house sold at its Pearwood Gardens development in Eaglescliffe.

“The £75 reflects the seventy-fifth anniversary of the NHS in 2023 and is our way of supporting these vital services in our communities that also provide considerable employment to people in our area,” said Mark Bayliss, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Several of our developments are located close to the buildings within the trust and they will bring vital new homes for people to choose to live close to where they work.”

Pearwood Gardens will see 100 homes created at the development, which will result in £7,500 being donated to the Trust charity to continue to support patients to receive and staff to deliver high quality care. In addition to funding the purchase of the latest high-tech equipment and making spaces more comfortable and welcoming.

Suzi Campbell, fundraising coordinator for North Tees and Hartlepool Together, commented; “Our thanks go to Miller Homes for their generous support and commitment to supporting the work that we do.

“As a charitable Trust, donations support us to fund key projects such as supplying Dementia touch screen tablets to help our patients with memory based games and activities, and this type of backing from businesses is greatly appreciated.”

This is the latest in a raft of initiatives that the Miller Homes Teesside team offers to its local community. Other projects include the twice-yearly Community Fund, where applications are invited from local charities and community groups to apply for donations, visits to schools to educate children of health and safety on its developments and competitions with local schools, which saw schools in Hartlepool design flags to commemorate the Tall Ships Festival this summer.

Pearwood Gardens is located off Durham Lane in Eaglescliffe.

