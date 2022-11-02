Miller Homes, a leading housebuilder that has developments scattered across Teesside is calling on its residents, team members and the local community to support is Christmas Foodbank Campaign.

Between 7th November and 2nd December 2022, its head office in Newton Aycliffe and its sales centres at its developments will serve as drop off points for donations that will be equally split between Hartlepool Food Bank and Middlesbrough Food Bank. Its developments are scattered across the region and can be found in Middlesbrough, Normanby, Hartlepool, and Ingleby Barwick.

“This winter will be tough for everyone but, pulling together as a community will help those that are most vulnerable,” said Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “We hope that people will simply add a little extra to their weekly shop during the donation period, and then drop it in at a location in the region that is most convenient for them.”

Foods requested by the food bank include tinned goods such as tuna, soup, sandwich meat, rice pudding, fruit, fruit cocktail, tea and coffee, cartons of long life milk and long life fruit juice, jam, pasta, rice, microwave pouches of rice, grains, and noodles.

“Our sales centres are typically open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm giving people the opportunity to deliver their donations over weekends too,” said Donna. “Our local foodbanks rely on the donations and generosity of people in their local community, and we hope that together we can make a real difference to many people as a result of our campaign.”

Further information about all Miller Homes developments in the Teesside area and opening hours of each individual sales centre can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx.

Miller Homes Teesside head office is located at Central Building 26, 26 Carlbury Road, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6BH.