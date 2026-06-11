CELEBRATE NEW YEAR AT HARDWICK HALL …

A LEADING County Durham hotel is giving guests the chance to ring in 2027 in style.

Four-star Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield – an historic country house surrounded by acres of parkland – has planned a special two-night break from 30 December to 1 January 2027.

And not only will guests be served superb food throughout, but the break includes the chance to join one of the most glittering events in County Durham’s social calendar.

The New Year’s Eve break, which starts at as little as £600 for two people, begins on 30 December with a three-course dinner in the hotel’s award-winning Rib Room Steakhouse and Grill.

Then, after breakfast the following day New Year’s Eve – guests are encouraged to either lounge in front of an open log fire or explore the grounds, taking in a walk around the picturesque lake.

They can then either dine in the Rib Room and enjoy a quiet evening, or dress – in black tie for men and evening wear for women – for a night of all-out glamour and entertainment at The Grand All Inclusive Ice Gala Ball.

This begins with a sparkling drinks reception at 7pm with a lavish hot and cold buffet – including a seafood centrepiece and a vast array of desserts – served from 7.45pm.

A complimentary bottle of wine is provided for each couple with a fully free bar throughout the night until 2am.

The evening’s entertainment will be led by compère Chris Walton who will be joined on stage by Storm 6; one of the North East’s top party bands.

Later in the evening a DJ will take requests from the dancefloor to guarantee the party keeps on going until midnight and beyond.

And as Big Ben counts down the chimes to midnight, a traditional Scottish piper will play in the New Year to a rousing rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

The New Year break – from 31 December to 1 January 2027 – costs £640 for a Premier room or £535 for single occupancy, £620 for a Deluxe room or £510 for single occupancy and £600 for a Standard room or £495 for single occupancy.

Prices for Premier, Deluxe and Standard rooms are based on two adults sharing.

Bookings can be made online at hardwickhallhotel.co.uk and further information is available by calling 01740 620253 or emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk