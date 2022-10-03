A HIGHLY regarded business improvement specialist with decades of experience in the legal sector has been appointed to the management team at one of the North East’s most prolific commercial law firms.

Jesmond-based Mincoffs Solicitors has welcomed Julie Parr to the firm as its new Chief Operating Officer, following more than thirty years at Muckle LLP.

Julie brings a wealth of experience to the role with a strong background in professional services, having started her career as head of finance and going on to hold three director positions at Muckle LLP.

During her career she has led on a number of projects on risk, quality, data protection and process improvement, along with designing and developing an online debt recovery system.

She takes over her new position from former Chief Executive, Andy Woodhouse, who retired in July after 11 years with Mincoffs, and will assume responsibility for finance, HR and the day-to-day running of the business.

Julie is looking forward to taking on a new challenge.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Mincoffs’ management team,” she said.

“I can clearly see how my experience in finance, service excellence, digital and data analytics will further enhance the great work that has already occurred.

“My experience will assist the firm in achieving their strategic growth objectives”.

Andy believes Julie is a superb choice to lead the firm going forward.

“It has been a pleasure to act as Chief Executive at Mincoffs for so many years and watch the business grow both its team and client base,” said Andy.

“While I am sad to leave, Julie’s huge breadth of knowledge and expertise puts her in a fantastic position to take over the role.

“I am confident she will be an excellent appointment and I can’t think of anyone better suited to help the firm achieve its ambitions in the coming years.”

Mincoffs Solicitors has provided expert legal services and advice across the North East and beyond for more than 70 years.

The firm’s services include corporate, commercial services, real estate, dispute resolution, employment law, licensing and gaming, residential conveyancing, family law and wills, probate and trusts.

For more information, visit www.mincoffs.co.uk