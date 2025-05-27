MINCOFFS WELCOMES SENIOR APPOINTMENT TO REAL ESTATE TEAM

A LEADING North East law firm has continued its strategic growth with the appointment of a senior solicitor, bringing valuable in-house and private practice expertise to the expanding team.

Newcastle-based Mincoffs Solicitors has welcomed associate solicitor Hannah Rolfe to its real estate team, bringing a decade of experience to her new role.

Following her qualification in 2015, Hannah joined the Manchester office of a multinational firm, before relocating to the North East where she spent time at a Newcastle law firm and worked in-house for a FTSE 250 company.

Hannah has a wide range of experience across the full range of commercial property matters, including landlord and tenant work, development and property finance.

“Following my decision to return to private practice, I was drawn to Mincoffs for its prestigious clientele and the range of interesting work they are involved in,” said Hannah.

“I was made to feel welcome from my first interview with the team, and the friendly and inclusive culture at the firm was what cemented my decision to join.

“I am looking forward to further developing my skills, supporting clients with their commercial property needs and working closely with the rest of the team on a wide range of transactions.”

Ryan Bannon, partner and head of real estate, believes Hannah will be a great fit for the department.

“Having worked on the other side of transactions with Hannah a number of times in the past, we were delighted to hear she wanted to join the team,” said Ryan.

“Hannah’s experience working both in-house and in private practice gives her valuable insight and expertise that no doubt will be an asset as she builds up her own caseload and takes on her own clients.

“It is fantastic to be in a position to expand the team to support increasing client demand and we are pleased to welcome Hannah to her new role at Mincoffs.”

Mincoffs Solicitors has provided expert legal services and advice across the North East and beyond for more than 75 years.

Alongside real estate, the firm’s offering includes corporate, commercial services, dispute resolution, employment law, licensing and gaming, residential conveyancing, family law and wills, probate and trusts.

For more information visit www.mincoffs.co.uk