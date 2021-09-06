MINI announces the paw-fect partnership with Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, on a mission to help dogs travel happier across the nation and become the first officially dog-friendly car retailer by 2022.

With 12.5 million dogs in the UK, one in three households now include a dog[1], meaning man’s faithful friend has never been more prevalent in our lives, or our communities.

David George, Director of MINI UK says, “Born from our entire team’s passion for dogs, we are so excited to be partnering with Dogs Trust, an organisation that is very close to my heart after we adopted our Lurcher, Harry from them three years ago.

“With more dogs in families now than ever before, we want to help make sure they travel safely and enjoy the ride. It’s just as important to us that our four-legged customers love being in a MINI as much as the drivers do and we have had a lot of fun letting dogs of all shapes and sizes put our cars through the ultimate tail-wagging tests. As our partnership continues we are really looking forward to working with Dogs Trust to help us support our MINI and dog-loving customers across the car buying and ownership journey, as we strive to become the UK’s first officially dog-friendly car retailer.”

Whilst all MINI UK retailers will be welcoming dogs through the doors with important doggy equipment such as bowls and mats, MINI will also be working with Dogs Trust canine behaviour experts to educate consumers on best practice for happy dog car journeys.

Dr Jenna Kiddie, Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust says, “As the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, we’re delighted to be part of MINI’s journey to becoming fully dog friendly.

“It’s really important that your car is right for the whole family, including your four-legged passenger, whose needs and safety requirements are slightly different to ours. It’s wonderful to see MINI, such an iconic automotive brand, considering the needs of dog owners, so they can make sure their beloved canine family members are safe and comfortable when on the road.”

A recent survey conducted among MINI UK customers showed that 9 in 10 dogs (91%) are happy riding in a MINI, rising to 95% for MINI Clubman owners[2], confirming every MINI model has features that make it ideal for dog owners.

Helping the dogs of the UK to travel happier, MINI stocks a range of dog travel products which includes a dog guard and rear compartment mat, everything MINI owners need to ensure their dog is safe, comfortable, and content in their vehicle.

So, whether your family includes a Miniature Dachshund or a Doberman, MINI can ensure life is as bright from the boot as it is from behind the wheel! The generous boot space of the MINI Countryman, the convenient split rear doors of the MINI Clubman, ease of access, smooth handling, high quality interiors and the new dog pack, mean that every pooch can be matched with its perfect MINI partner.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNb0l4rcf6E

Visit the new MINI Dogs Hub to find out more: https://www.mini.co.uk/en_GB/home/mini-dogs-hub.html

To sniff out your local showroom and find out more about the MINI UK and Dogs Trust partnership, please visit www.mini.co.uk.