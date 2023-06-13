MINISTER FOR TECH AND DIGITAL ECONOMY TO VISIT NORTH EAST AS PART OF TECHNEXT FESTIVAL

THE Minister for Tech and Digital Economy, Paul Scully, will visit the North East to discuss opportunities for the region’s economic development and future skills in the sector as part of TechNExt Festival 2023.

TechNExt is a major new festival to promote and celebrate the North East’s growing tech sector that will take over the region from 19-23 June 2023. The Minister will join CEO of Sunderland Software City and Dynamo North East, Dr David Dunn, at 9am on Monday 19th June as part of an event focused on money, investment and business support for technology and digital start-ups in the region. The event forms part of over 40 fringe events taking place across the North East and his support underpins the significance of TechNExt for the region.

Dr David Dunn, CEO of Sunderland Software City and Dynamo North East said, “We are delighted that the Minister is coming to the region on the first day of the TechNExt Festival, it’s a clear signal that the Government understands the importance of the tech economy right across the UK. TechNExt is a celebration of all things tech in the region and will have fringe events for everyone, from businesses to school kids and the general public.”

‘Money, Investment and Start-up Business Support’ is an event hosted by Digital Business Pipeline the North of Tyne Combined Authority-funded start-up support programme for Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside residents. This free event will navigate one of the most common hurdles to starting a business – financial understanding and delegates will hear from experts from Vision Accountants, RBC Brewin Dolphin, NEL Fund Managers and Business Enterprise Fund. Expert talks will be followed by a chance to network with peers in the technology and digital sector.

Organised by regional tech network Dynamo North East and its partner Sunderland Software City, TechNExt Festival brings events to the whole of the North East, with a ‘BIONIC woman’ and a ‘Chief Failure Officer’ among the speakers at the centrepiece conference in Sunderland on Wednesday 21st June and over 40 fringe events taking place across the region. Headline sponsors for TechNExt are Digital Catapult, Newcastle Strategic Solutions, Opencast and Sage.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming self-employed, or who is looking to develop a new idea into a business can find out more about the Digital Business Pipeline support via: www.digitalbusinesspipeline.co.uk

To book tickets, or for more information about TechNExt, go to: www.technext.co.uk/programme

