The North East’s leading vessel mobilisation and marine engineering specialist – MJR Power and Automation – has successfully completed a series of complex offshore mobilisation projects in only a matter of months for a major globally recognised subsea services provider.

Most recently the company – based in Stockton on Tees – has completed its third and, largest mobilisation project this year for Enshore Subsea, a division of DeepOcean Group that holds full responsibility for subsea intervention activities across the globe.

The project has been completed on the recently overhauled Assister vessel – commercially operated by JD Contractor – which services both the renewables and oil and gas sector. The specialised vessel, housing state-of-the-art equipment, has been uniquely designed to perform a variety of functions including deep water anchor handling and offshore cable installations, towing subsea plough systems, as well as subsea and ROV support work.

Priding itself on its ability to quickly mobilise its highly experienced electrical installation team – and often at very short notice – MJR Power and Automation supported with the deployment of back deck equipment on the vessel whilst located at the port of Blyth.

The team installed a full range of power, electrical and auxiliary supplies for mobilisation of equipment from power and control vans for the Enshore AMP1500 plough, the largest in world, through to winches, HPU and ROV’s.

Speaking about the successfully completed mobilisation project, Paul Cairns, Managing Director at MJR Power and Automation said: “We are delighted to have recently completed what has been a very complex offshore mobilisation project. The swift execution is true testament to our team’s skills and knowledge, coupled with extensive experience, that has allowed us to smoothly install new systems alongside existing older equipment, which is a very intricate process.

“Having built such an excellent reputation for installing electrical equipment right, first time, is why MJR Power and Automation is successful in securing contracts with major companies across the globe such as Enshore Subsea.

“DeepOcean is a valued customer of MJR Power and Automation having provided local engineering and installation services supporting their complex offshore projects for over 20 years and we continue to enjoy an excellent relationship built on trust and integrity.”

An additional flagship project completed by MJR Power and Automation included a fast track design, fabrication, installation and offshore support of an innovative cable handling control system for DeepOcean’s Maersk Connector. The system enables safe and efficient installation of array cable second ends and has led to significant savings being made, both in time and money.

The company operates in full adherence to the Classification Society requirements and all national and international marine service legislation, ensuring first time compliance with regulations governing design, construction and operation of a wide variety of marine and offshore assets.

Operating for over 25 years in the marine, offshore & energy sectors, MJR Power and Automation is a leading specialist in marine power, electrical and automation engineering and provides complete end to end complex projects from design, engineering and construction to installation, commission and worldwide service from its headquarters in Teesside. The business has completed a number of recent high profile, turnkey projects for global leading brands. Its impressive client portfolio includes the likes of Subsea 7, Van Oord, TechnipFMC, Boskalis, NOV & JDR to name but a few.