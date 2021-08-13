The Dance World Cup (DWC) sees over 120,000 competitors from 62 countries competing at country qualifiers and World Finals each year. It is an all-genre dance competition for children and young adults all around the world. Previous nations to host the finals include Portugal, Spain, Germany and Romania, with this year’s event being hosted in the UK.

The DWC 2020/2021 finals are currently being contested in Telford and will run until August 19th. Team England is made up of the most successful and promising young dancers from across the country, including members of Fryday’ Academy in Kent. The academy already boasts a number of world medal holders in solo and team competitions and has been part of Team England for the past five years.

Melanie Francis-Brown is Assistant Branch Manager at the London branch of Mobile Mini UK and her daughter Jaime is a Championship Dancer and member of the Irish Dancing School. After the coronavirus pandemic delayed last years competition and presented many unforeseen challenges, Melanie asked for support from colleagues at Mobile Mini UK. The business wanted to ensure the team could have the best experience possible and has gone on to sponsor all of the Team England uniforms and tracksuits, donating almost £1000 to ensure every member is kitted out for this year’s event. Melanie said,

“Dancing squads and events like these represent an amazing culture to be part of as they totally support teamwork and install great future life skills in children and young adults. As well as the joy of competing, it is like having an extended family, which is also how it feels to be an employee at Mobile Mini. Everyone involved at Team England is so thankful for the generous sponsorship and I am very proud to be part of a company that supports good causes, actively looking for ways to support the lives of its employees.”

Team England has scored the highest points in the 2020/2021 competition so far and members of Fryday’ Academy have already secured multiple Gold medals, with many more events still set to take place over the course of this month.

Mobile Mini UK is one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers. Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, the business employs approximately 370 members of staff across 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Earlier this year, Mobile Mini launched a brand-new website, designed to improve customer journeys and reflect the continued growth of the business all over the UK. The company recently saw three branches achieve Merits by the British Safety Council and the business was named Safety Team of the Year, Highly Commended Winner 2021 at the International Safety Awards.