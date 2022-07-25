One of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, Mobile Mini UK, has recently partnered with Story Contracting, the award-winning construction, plant and railways specialists, to combine efforts towards reaching Net-Zero.

The global Net Zero campaign aims to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This approach differs from Carbon Neutral, which can be achieved by offsetting the carbon emissions of a business or home. Net Zero focuses on reducing emissions to their lowest amount through energy efficiency measures and only offsetting to balance hard-to-remove emissions.

Story Contracting responded to these needs by launching a national framework of site welfare providers, who could provide alternative low carbon fuels and renewable power sources such as solar/battery hybrid generators. ‘Eco-Welfare’ equipment, comprising low energy use cabins with solar/battery power generation, can now be ordered through the company’s Plant Hire Desk from a framework of approved providers, including Mobile Mini UK.

Mobile Mini, headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, has a fleet of over 40,000 portable units for a variety of storage solutions and 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales. One of the first Story projects to utilise Mobile Mini generators is at ECM7 Royal Border Bridge, Berwick-upon-Tweed. The bridge, a Grade I listed, 28-span masonry arch viaduct, carrying two National Rail railway tracks over the River Tweed, is suffering from defects such as loose brickwork and other minor works typical of masonry. The project aims to address these defects and prevent further deterioration, with the expectation this will launch a 30-year maintenance-free period. Throughout the works, the Story team are making use of Mobile Mini and Adlington Welding Supplies hybrid generators, HUSHH Pod 30/45, to improve their environmental footprint. This equipment acts as a silent battery power unit, reducing harmful emissions and noise pollution, with a 30kw three-phase inverter and 45kwh of useable stored power.

Mobile Mini generators allow battery charge to reduce carbon emissions, as well as reduce the cost of fuel on-site. Noise pollution is greatly reduced overnight, as they are programmed to automatically shut down after shifts and only start up again in the morning or when the battery pack needs topping up. So far, the ECM7 Royal Border Bridge project has seen a 59% reduction in run time, over £3,000 saved on fuel costs and an 8979kg saving of CO 2 . General waste from welfare units has also been sent off-site for recycling, allowing Story to achieve their target of 99% diversion of waste from landfills.

Robin Stewardson, Site Manager, Story Contracting, said “Using the hybrid generator has had multiple benefits, including reduced running time and a massive reduction in fuel and cost-saving as a result. The generator has also helped us out for night shifts – majorly reducing our noise output and running the compound LED lights. The hybrid generators are more to hire, but the savings on fuel cost more than balance it out.”

Bernard McGovern, UK Managed Services Manager at Mobile Mini UK, said, “Due to the length of the project at ECM7 Royal Border Bridge, as well as designated sites of Special Areas of Conservation close to the works, we knew that our range of eco generators could provide the perfect solution to support Story Contracting on this project. We are delighted to work with partners like Story Contracting, who take Net Zero targets seriously and consider the impact of work on the local environment.”

Mobile Mini Generators are just one of the extensive Mobile Mini Plus equipment options available for hire, which also includes fences, tower lights, modular buildings, toilets and showers. Just last month, this range was expanded further, with the addition of Mobile Mini Aqua Pods – a range of water bowsers encased in steel, fully enclosed and capable of 1,000 litres of water storage, limiting any risk of damage, vandalism or performance-related breakdown.