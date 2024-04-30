MoneyMatters: Opening Up April with new connections

Harrison Smith has moved into new office at Greenbank, Hartlepool. He’s a financial advisor at Emerald Associates. Picture by Tom Banks Copyright Tom Banks 2023. For editorial and commercial use only. No third party archiving of this image. No secondary use by any third party without strictest permission of the Tom Banks/Banks Photo. Strictly no syndication without permission from Tom Banks/ Banks Photo

Hartlepool-born Harrison Smith is a financial adviser based in his hometown’s Greenbank business centre and is associated with Emerald Associates. Harrison offers an insight into money matters in an exclusive monthly column for North East Connected.

Across the north of England there are so many ways for businesses to connect and networking groups to attend.

I’ve been to my fair share.

But having been born and bred in Hartlepool, there is one group I’m particularly proud to be associated with.

I’m incredibly proud to now be part of the Hartlepool Business Forum’s steering group, chaired by Orangebox Training Solutions’ Simon Corbett. The group is diverse, with different ages and industries, male and female.

As a graduate of Francis Marion University in South Carolina, USA, and having held different roles with different employers, it has always been my intention over the last few years to set up a base back home.

I have always been determined to bring my services as a financial adviser with Emerald Associates to the area and I am passionate about shouting about the businesses in and around Hartlepool too.

With some joined up thinking, and using the increased resources that the Business Forum brings, there are fantastic opportunities for businesses to grow. I know how daunting it can be to head to a networking event, particularly as owners of smaller businesses quite often don’t think they can head along.

I was keen to join this one because I wanted to show people smaller businesses can be part of communities like this.

The general thing for me is that business owners shouldn’t think ‘I’m not big enough or I don’t have enough staff’ to get involved. I want to encourage those to head along because they can make a difference.

After all, smaller businesses have the greatest chance of growth. Hartlepool has a reputation for being a hub of engineering, for steel and a nuclear power station, but there are 4,000 different businesses in the town who can support others. We want greater participation. Only then will we truly be able to shape the Forum to what people are after.

We are currently only using data from 25 of that 4000 figure – that can clearly grow.

How many people have used a builder from out of town when they have extended their home? Or currently use an accountant based somewhere else? There are accountants, financial advisers, builders, plasterers, training providers and PR and marketing firms on

your doorstep. There are a range of services the average person would want too.

In the Greenbank business centre where I am based there are 60 different businesses alone. I was very short-sighted on that front before I returned home. Running a business is about building up a network and thriving while also helping others to thrive too.

The Hartlepool Business Forum creates opportunities that maybe haven’t been there before and there needs to be a better understanding of what businesses want.

That’s why we will host skilled workshops and events to highlight tendering and funding information. The more participation we can get, the more beneficial the events will become.

The most recent Forum event was a digital marketing skills masterclass, where people learned more about generating leads. That could help to generate income.

The more you learn, the more skills you add, the more efficient and proactive your business will become which will help it move forward.

Hartlepool is a fantastic town, with fantastic spirit, and fantastic businesses. So don’t miss out, subscribe to the Forum’s newsletters, check out the website or get in touch directly to hear how you can get involved further.

*For further information or to book an appointment with Harrison check out his adviser hub https://linktr.ee/harrisonsmithea [linktr.ee]