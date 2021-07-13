Increased demand for kitchen appliances, including bread and waffle makers, during lockdown is generating extra business for two family-run Cramlington enterprises.

Moody Logistics and Storage and its sister company MCR Services have been working closely with premium home appliance brand Gastroback since its UK launch last summer.

The established German concern, which has an office in Northumberland, selected the companies because of their reputation and ability to offer reworking, storage, and transportation services all on one site.

Moody Logistics provides extensive warehouse facilities together with a pick and pack service for Gastroback’s range of 50 plus products, as well as ensuring orders are delivered on time to retailers and end-users around the country.

Meanwhile, rework specialists MCR Services fit UK plugs to those appliances shipped directly from Germany. As well as PAT testing, staff also undertake minor repairs when necessary.

Marcus Lux, Gastroback’s head of export and business development, said: “We have experienced a huge demand for our quality products since launching in the UK. This has been helped by the fact that people have been spending more time in their kitchens during the pandemic cooking and baking.

“Very quickly, we had to increase our shipments to cope with increasing orders, particularly for such items as bread makers, waffle makers, coffee machines and raclette fondue sets.

“Fortunately, Moody Logistics and MCR Services have been able to support our UK growth ambitions and I believe this will develop into a long-term relationship.”

Gastroback was founded more than 30 years ago near Hamburg and makes professional appliances for the home kitchen, with a focus on design, quality, functionality, and safety.

He added: “Gastroback wants to expand further, and we are already in the process of increasing our stock levels in anticipation of further demand.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “We have created a one-stop shop for Gastroback. We know its products and its customers’ needs extremely well and that means we can help them grow their business.”

Matthew Fretwell, production supervisor at MCR Services, said: “We are experienced working with other German brands and are pleased to support Gastroback by ensuring their appliances are ready for the UK market.”