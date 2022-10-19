Moody Logistics and Storage is investing £1m to expand its fleet and meet a growing demand for its services.

It has already taken delivery of two of the latest Iveco S-Way artics, four 18 tonne Iveco curtain sided trucks and a 3.5 tonne Isuzu Decker City loader.

The latest fuel-efficient S-Ways recently took to the roads once they were liveried in Moody’s distinctive red and grey colours, which also includes a 75th anniversary logo.

The new vehicles, which have increased the fleet to 34, together with further trucks on order, represent a total investment by the family-run firm of £1m.

It has planned ahead to overcome huge delays in the supply of commercial vehicles, caused by the pandemic, by ordering a further two 18 tonne trucks, together with an articulated lorry, which will be delivered in 2023.

Managing director Caroline Moody said: “This represents a total investment of £1m, which underlines our confidence in the continued growth and success of the business.

“The two biggest threats to that growth have been the national shortage of qualified drivers and the availability of new trucks. We solved the driver shortage by developing our own in-house driver apprentice scheme and overcame the challenges surrounding the supply of vehicles by planning well ahead.

“Normally, we order vehicles a few months before they are needed but we have adopted a longer term view to ensure we can continue to update and expand our fleet.”

The business, which this year marks its 75th anniversary, is enjoying increased demand for both its road freight and warehousing services.

It operates vehicles varying in size from 3.5T to 44T, including standard curtain-sided vehicles, double deck curtain-sided trailers and skeletal trailers for containers.

In addition, Moody Logistics and Storage is a shareholder member of the Pall-Ex Group which provides an international palletised freight network and allows independent trucking companies to further develop and diversify their services.

Caroline added: “It’s a testament to the hard work and vision of this company, now in its 75th year, that we continue to grow the business and expand the fleet.

“It was founded by my grandad David Moody back in 1947, who after being demobbed after the war started out collecting and delivering sea coal. Today’s trucks may have changed immeasurably, but I think he would still recognise the same dedication to excellence.”