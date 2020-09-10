Moody Logistics is supporting the huge demand for one of this summer’s must haves – inflatable hot tubs – by shaving days off delivery times.

The Northumberland-company is playing a vital role in the logistics chain allowing Wave Direct to expand its multi-million pound operation.

The sale of hot tubs began as a sideline for the online business after it launched last year, but since April it has experienced a sudden rise in demand following the introduction of lockdown restrictions – a trend that has continued to build throughout the summer.

In its first year the Newcastle-based company, set up by entrepreneurs Dan Luper and Tom Jeffrey, took £300,000, a figure that has now grown to £11m, as sales soared.

Faced with such high demand, Wave Direct turned to family-run Moody Logistics and Storage which has succeeded in reducing customer delivery times.

Dan Luper said: “What started out as a sideline has become an amazing success story. Inflatable hot tubs, which can be set up in minutes, are affordable and had been growing in popularity for some time.

“But during lockdown, with so many confined to home, they offered a touch of luxury and definitely allowed people to relax.

“Faced with so many orders to fulfil, we turned to Moody Logistics and they have proved a reliable, efficient and key part of the logistics chain, trimming days off previous delivery times.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics, said that – aside from inflatable hot tubs – the company has witnessed other changes in public shopping habits during lockdown.

These include a huge demand for new bathroom suites – as householders turned to home improvement projects.

She said: “Hot tubs certainly have been a surprise hit! I think it’s been a combination of people having to cancel or delay holiday plans, spending more time in the garden and the sunny weather.

“I’m pleased that Moody Logistics has not only been able to support an outstanding North East business success story but that we’ve also played a part in bringing a little enjoyment to so many during these challenging times.”