New drivetrain options significantly expand choice for Arteon buyers

2.0 TDI 200 PS becomes most potent engine available to order now

Entry price drops as 1.5 TSI 150 PS engine debuts in growing range

Milton Keynes – Impressive new engine options are today added to the Volkswagen Arteon range in the UK as the revised and extended premium class family of models gains its most potent power unit yet. In addition to the initial engine line-up announced last month, the revised Arteon fastback and new Arteon Shooting Brake can now be ordered with a muscular 200 PS 2.0-litre TDI.

The enhanced Arteon range is now available to order in no fewer than 26 configurations, split equally between 13 Arteon fastback and 13 Arteon Shooting Brake models, with new drivetrain options now available across both body styles. Three equipment lines remain available – SE Nav, Elegance and R-Line – with the range-topping 320 PS R models scheduled to arrive in the UK in 2021. An eHybrid powertrain will also debut in the Arteon fastback and Arteon Shooting Brake in due course.

The initial wave of engine and gearbox options in new Arteon opened for order last month and now Volkswagen is extending that selection significantly with, among much else, the arrival of the entry-level 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI engine in 6-speed manual gearbox form for the first time which further lowers the entry-level price for this already keenly priced model.

In fastback form, and when mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, the 1.5 TSI-equipped Arteon covers the 0-62 mph sprint in 8.9 seconds, and will reach a top speed of 137 mph. Depending on the trim chosen, the car is capable of up to 44.8 mpg (combined, WLTP).

In new Shooting Brake guise, the 1.5 TSI will hustle its occupants from rest to 62 mph in as little as 8.9 seconds, with a top speed of 135 mph. Depending on trim selected, the car will record up to 44.1 mpg (WLTP, combined).

Also joining the Arteon line-up in this second wave of powertrains is the most potent unit yet available to order: the 2.0-litre 200 PS TDI which is offered with the brand’s highly regarded 7-speed DSG and in front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive.

So-equipped, the Arteon fastback will race to 62 mph in as little as 7.4 seconds (4Motion) and is capable of 145 mph. In two-wheel drive form, and depending on trim selected, the car records up to 54.3 mpg (WLTP, combined).

As a Shooting Brake, this turbodiesel driven Arteon races from rest to 62 mph in 7.4 seconds (4Motion) and will also top out at 145 mph on the autobahn. It is capable of up to 53.3 mpg (WLTP, combined).

Two Arteon specifications are carried over from the previous model: luxury and comfort-focused Elegance trim and sportily-styled R-Line, while the SE Nav equipment line serves as an enhancement of the previous, entry-level Arteon SE specification.

With the arrival of the new waves of drivetrain options, the SE Nav is now available to Arteon fastback buyers with either the 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI six-speed manual, or the 2.0-litre 150 PS TDI diesel engine with 7-speed DSG or 6-speed manual.

Elegance and R-Line models are from today available to order equipped with either the newly offered 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI 6-speed manual; a 2.0-litre 190 PS TSI petrol unit with 7-speed DSG transmission; a 2.0-litre 150 PS TDI with 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG; or the powerful 2.0-litre 200 PS TDI with 7-speed DSG. R-Line buyers can also opt for that most potent turbodiesel in a 4Motion all-wheel drive configuration.

Areton Shooting Brake customers, meanwhile, now have access to the same drivetrain options, with the SE Nav specification opening for order in this bodystyle from today, too.

Although an entry level offering, the SE Nav specification remains exceptionally generously specified with many high end features offered as standard. These include Volkswagen’s acclaimed Digital Cockpit, while the Shooting Brake is equipped with keyless entry. SE Nav cars all gain 3Zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and an 8-inch Discover Navigation system with the MIB3 infotainment platform, bringing wireless App-Connect among its attractions.

Externally the SE Nav is distinguished by 17-inch ‘Cardiff’ alloy wheels; LED headlights and tail lights, with an 8-speaker sound system, and driver’s seat with 6-way electric adjustment contributing to a sumptuously-appointed interior.

Elegance-trim models are marked out by their 18-inch ‘Almere’ alloy wheels, and gain keyless entry across both body styles, a rear-view camera and Travel Assist – Volkswagen’s adaptive cruise control and lane keeping system.

The Arteon R-Line maintains its striking styling, with distinctive, 19-inch ‘Montevideo’ alloys as standard. New dual trapezoidal exhaust tips on each side of the bumper are moulded into the newly redesigned R-Line body kit, for an assertive, sporting appearance. A sunroof is standard on all R-Line cars, while the Shooting Brake gains a standard-fit panoramic sunroof. Both cars also receive rear tinted glass and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour options.

Across the entire range, the revised Arteon and new Arteon Shooting Brake feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 3Zone climate control, Digital Cockpit, LED headlights Wireless App Connect, and We Connect Plus adding live data services to the 8-inch Discover Navigation system.

Lisa Hartley, Arteon Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The arrival of a broader suite of engine, transmission and drive options in the new Arteon family of models underlines our intention to make the appeal of this new car as broad as possible.

“That this stunning new Volkswagen really is as good to drive as it is to look at is emphasised by the arrival of the expanded drivetrain range, and with more to come I’m confident we will soon have an Arteon that will appeal to almost everyone.”