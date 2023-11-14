‘Most North East teenagers keen on green careers,’ survey finds

Visuna’s Permanent Recruitment Director Craig Dalziel, Business Development Manager Aaron Kah and Chief Operating Officer David Bolton

THE MAJORITY of North East teenagers are interested in pursuing a ‘green’ career, ahead of a major environmental jobs boom in the region.

A survey, carried out by Washington-based firm Visuna, also revealed that both the environment and sustainability are major drivers for future generations of workers when it comes to picking a career path.

Over 84,000 low-carbon jobs are forecast for the North East by 2050, with the region positioned at the heart of the UK’s green energy revolution.

With a greener future on the horizon, Visuna, a leading energy and tech recruitment specialist, carried out the survey as part of Green Careers Week and the firm said the findings were “incredibly encouraging”.

“Renewable energy could soon be the North East’s industrial lifeblood, but for it to thrive, it is vital that the next generation of workers buy into the region’s green revolution,” said David Bolton, Visuna’s chief operating officer.

“To hear first-hand that so many teenagers in our region are interested in a green career is incredibly reassuring and shows that we are on the right track towards a better, brighter and more sustainable future.”

And staff at Visuna met some of those youngsters when the firm took part at a Green Careers Week event at a school in Ashington, Northumberland.

The firm also carried out the survey, which found that 65 per cent of pupils polled were either very interested, or somewhat interested, in pursuing a career relating to the environment or sustainability.

Leaders at Visuna delivered a well-received presentation to around 175 Year Nine pupils, with teenagers shown some of the roles that will be available when they eventually enter the job market, the salaries and also the skills needed for jobs such as a wind turbine technician.

“Youngsters in Year Nine will start their GCSEs soon, and many will already be thinking about their future career path, so this was a great chance to show them some of the green jobs that will be on their doorstep,” added Aaron Kah, business development manager at Visuna.

“The pupils were really engaged about not only their future but also the future of the planet, and as our survey found, sustainability and having a job that helps rather than harms the planet, will be a key priority to them once they enter the job market.”

Green Careers Week took place between November 6-11, and comes as the Government moves closer to the 2050 net zero target.

And the North East’s world-leading offshore wind industry is helping the Government reach that goal.

Ongoing growth in that market has helped Visuna, which has a global talent pool of 150,000 energy and tech specialists, to expand both in the renewable market but also internally.

Having spent 20 years as Oil Consultants LTD, the firm rebranded last year amid plans to hopefully double its Wearside workforce during the next few years.

For more information on Visuna, please visit www.visuna.com