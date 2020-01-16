Motability Scheme recognises top performing dealerships

Outstanding scooter and powered wheelchair dealerships rewarded for customer service achievements

Scooter and powered wheelchair dealerships across the UK have been recognised for their outstanding levels of customer service in the Motability Scheme’s annual awards.

The awards are based on direct feedback from Motability Scheme customers and reward commitment to going above and beyond to deliver high standards of care. The winners and highly commended recipients across the three categories (split by dealership fleet size) are:

Large category (fleet size over 200)

Winner – Chartercare Mobility Commended – Hearing & Mobility and Seacroft Mobility



Medium category (fleet size between 100-200)

Winner – Mobility Direct N. Ireland Commended – True Mobility and Altonaids Mobility



Small category (fleet size between 35-100)

Winner – Beechwood Mobility Commended – North East Mobility Solutions and Cornwall Mobility Centre



Every scooter and powered wheelchair dealership with a fleet size of 35 customers or over is entered into the awards and rated out of 10. The average score for all eligible dealerships in the 2019 Motability Scheme awards is 9.5 out of 10. The winning and commended dealerships in the large and medium categories all scored 9.8 or over. Impressively, both the winning and commended dealerships in the small category received a clean sweep of 10 out of 10.

This year’s winners and commended dealerships are a mix of dealerships being recognised for the first time and some repeat winners; Chartercare Mobility and Mobility Direct NI have both been commended previously, while True Mobility won the medium category last year.

Ian Goswell, Commercial Services Director, Motability Operations Ltd, commented:

“One of the main aims of the Motability Powered Wheelchair and Scooter Scheme is to deliver exceptional service to our customers, and these dealerships demonstrate excellent customer service day in, day out. We take great pride in working with these award-winning dealers, they’re the face of the Motability Scheme to so many customers, and it’s fantastic to see their continued dedication.”

With 15,000 scooter and powered wheelchair customers throughout the UK, the Motability Scheme offers a worry-free leasing option to disabled people with insurance, breakdown assistance and servicing included.

Anyone who receives the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can exchange part of their weekly payment to lease a new scooter or powered wheelchair through the Motability Scheme.

For more information please visit www.motability.co.uk.