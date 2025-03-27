Mother’s Day Presents for Mum to Feel the Love by Warmies®

Mother’s Day is almost here, and there’s no better way to spoil mum with something truly special. At Warmies, we’re all about providing warmth, comfort, and a little extra love with our range of microwavable products. Filled with natural grains and infused with soothing lavender, our items are designed to help mum relax and unwind. With 25% off everything for Mother’s Day, it’s the perfect opportunity to treat her to something cosy and luxurious!

Here are some of our top picks to make mum feel the love this Mother’s Day:

Warmies® Luxury Steel Grey Body Wrap, £20.24 from Warmies®

The Warmies® Luxury Steel Grey Body Wrap is perfect for relieving tension and promoting relaxation. Simply heat it in the microwave to provide a gentle, comforting warmth. It’s ideal for helping mum unwind after a long day, offering soothing heat that eases muscle aches and helps her relax in comfort.

Warmies® Warm Hugs Lemons, £13.49 from Warmies®

For a cheerful and refreshing gift, look no further than the Warmies® Warm Hugs Lemons. These microwavable heat packs offer comfort and warmth while their fun design brightens up any room. Filled with natural grains and lavender, they provide a relaxing heat therapy experience that will leave mum feeling refreshed.

Warmies® Marshmallow Pink Love Heart Heat Pad, £12.74 from Warmies®

Show Mum how much she’s loved with the Warmies® Marshmallow Pink Love Heart Heat Pad. This cute and heartwarming heat pad is filled with natural grains and lavender. Once heated, it provides soothing warmth to ease any discomfort and create a calming moment of relaxation. A thoughtful gift that lets Mum feel the love.

Warmies® Marshmallow Grey Boots, £18.74 from Warmies®

Give mum the gift of warm, comfortable feet with the Warmies® Marshmallow Grey Boots. These microwavable boots are perfect for keeping her feet cosy during colder months. Filled with natural grains and lavender, they offer soothing heat therapy that’s perfect for relaxing after a busy day.

Warmies® Warm Hugs Bananas, £13.49 from Warmies®

Add a touch of fun and warmth to mum’s Mother’s Day with the Warmies® Warm Hugs Bananas. These microwavable, heatable bananas are filled with natural grains and lavender. They offer relaxing warmth while bringing a playful and cheerful vibe to any space.

Warmies® Fully Microwavable Marshmallow Grey Bottle, £14.99 from Warmies®

The Warmies® Fully Microwavable Marshmallow Grey Bottle is a versatile and comforting gift. It provides soothing heat when heated in the microwave, helping to keep mum warm and relaxed during chilly nights or stressful moments. With its calming lavender scent, it offers comfort and tranquillity wherever she needs it.

Warmies® Marshmallow Pink Slippers, £14.99 from Warmies®

Treat mum’s feet to some much-needed relaxation with the Warmies® Marshmallow Pink Slippers. These soft slippers are filled with natural grains and lavender, offering soothing warmth when heated in the microwave. Perfect for keeping mum’s feet cosy and relaxed after a long day.

Warmies® Warm Hugs Guinea Pigs, £13.49 from Warmies®

These adorable Warmies® Warm Hugs Guinea Pigs make the perfect gift for any animal-loving mum. Heat them up in the microwave, and they provide comforting warmth, along with the soothing scent of lavender. These little friends will offer a relaxing, calming presence wherever mum needs it most.

Warmies® Warm Hugs Otters, £13.49 from Warmies®

For a fun and comforting gift, the Warmies® Warm Hugs Otters are an excellent choice. These cute otters are filled with natural grains and lavender, providing soothing warmth when microwaved. Ideal for relaxation, they are perfect for mum to enjoy a peaceful, calming moment.

Warmies® Warm Hugs Koalas, £13.49 from Warmies®

For a cute and comforting gift, the Warmies® Warm Hugs Koalas are a wonderful choice. These microwavable koalas offer soothing warmth when heated, filled with natural grains and lavender to help mum unwind. Perfect for a relaxing evening, they make a sweet addition to any collection.

Warmies products are designed to provide soothing heat therapy, with each item filled with natural grains and infused with lavender to create a calming experience. Whether it’s a pair of cosy slippers, a fun animal friend, or a luxurious body wrap, we have something that’ll make mum feel truly special this Mother’s Day.

With 25% off everything for Mother’s Day, now is the perfect time to give Mum a gift that offers warmth, relaxation, and a whole lot of love. Treat her to something she’ll truly appreciate and feel the love with Warmies!

