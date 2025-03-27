NEW THERAPIES TO HELP TRUANTS SCARED OF KNIFE CRIME

A LEADING company carrying out pioneering work to help people dealing with phobias and anxieties is launching a new initiative to help young people avoiding school because of a fear of knife crime.

The recently released and highly acclaimed, tv drama Adolescence highlighted the story of a teenager who stabbed a fellow pupil to death, dealing with the aftermath and the affect the tragedy had on both the families and fellow school mates.

And while the Netflix story may be a work of fiction, experts at North East-based XR Therapeutics say the worries about knife crime, as well as gang culture, is causing fear and anxiety in young people, leading to truancy.

XR Therapeutics is blazing a trail across the UK with its immersive technology which creates tailored scenarios which therapists can then work through to help their clients deal with their issues.

This innovative approach to mental health is already being used in the NHS, helping people find solutions to everything from a fear of public speaking to much more complex issues.

The company is now launching a new initiative to help young people who are avoiding school because of a fear of gang violence or knife crime.

“For many students the fear – whether real or perceived – creates overwhelming anxiety, leading to disengagement from education and social isolation,” said Billy Webber, CEO at XR Therapeutics.

Backed by nine years of clinical research, their science-based solutions help young people build confidence in real-life school environments within a safe setting.

This includes supporting them in overcoming fears associated with walking to school, as well as reducing the psychological barriers preventing them from attending school.

“The Netflix series turned a spotlight on the very real issue of knife crime and why it is such a cause for concern,” said Billy.

“Even young people who may not directly come into contact with knives or gang culture are now so aware of it, it can cause them a huge amount of worry, so much so in some cases that they simply won’t go to school.

“Our initiative will address this situation and has a meaningful solution to help young people struggling with school-related anxiety.”

XR Therapeutics has revolutionised the exposure therapy approach to dealing with a range of mental health issues, giving therapists unique tools to work with clients to help them address – and deal with – their issues.

