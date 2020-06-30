TaleWorlds Entertainment announces today that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is now available on the Epic Games Store. First released on Early Access on March 30th to the universal praise of critics and gamers alike (with an 87% approval rating on Steam), it quickly became one of the most successful games releases on Steam of this year.

Applauded for its deep and engaging gameplay, its vast and alive world and the sense of freedom that is the mark of the franchise, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord reaches the Epic Games Store at last with a 20% release discount. The game is also available with the same 20% off on taleworlds.com, Steam, and partner stores such as Humble Bundle, Greenman Gaming etc.

Since its first Early Access launch, TaleWorlds has released dozens of patches and updates, not just fixing performance issues but also adding new content and features, paving the road for the months to come until full release. The studio just published a summary of the most important improvements and new content implemented since March 30; you can read more info about all the changes that have been released so far here.