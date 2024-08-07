Mount Oswald Care Home Plans Moving Forward After Land Deal Completes

(from left) John Ruddick, senior property development manager at Banks Property, with Torsion Care's development director Ian Ward and senior land manager James Baker

Plans for a high-quality care home at the prestigious Mount Oswald development in Durham City are set to move forward after the completion of a land deal for the project.

North East employer the Banks Group and Yorkshire-headquartered Torsion Care put forward proposals last year for a care facility on The Drive, as part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Mount Oswald site.

A planning application for the project was approved on appeal in May – and now, the two parties have completed a land agreement that will allow work to progress.

The Torsion Care property will comprise 74 ensuite bedrooms within a three and a half-storey development in a secure, comfortable facility that will be designed to provide a high quality of care and wellness for its residents and staff.

Development work is expected to start in the coming weeks.

The Banks Group has been progressing its comprehensive development proposals for Mount Oswald since they were first approved by Durham County Council more than a decade ago.

It was designed by Banks in support of the County Council’s vision of Durham City acting as a driver of economic growth in the county, and now includes around 290 completed properties that have been built by David Wilson Homes and Bellway Homes.

The family firm’s dedicated regional housebuilding company, Banks Homes, is currently working on the construction of Durham City’s most exclusive residential development, Symeon Court, which will see nine luxury homes built in the centre of the Mount Oswald site.

Further information on other developing aspects of the site, including plans for a convenience store and a coffee shop, are set to be revealed in the near future.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Property, says: “Mount Oswald is the ideal location for Torsion Care’s first North East investment and we’re very pleased that they now have the opportunity to realise their plans.

“As a long-established Durham-based family business, we are proud to be delivering on the vision for Mount Oswald that we outlined more than a decade ago, and we will be revealing further details of future developments at the site in the near future.”

Headquartered in Leeds, Torsion Care sits within a wider group of companies within Torsion Group, which develops, constructs and operates large accommodation-based schemes, including care homes, retirement living apartments and residential properties.

Ian Ward, development director at Torsion Care, adds: “Mount Oswald offers a very well-presented location with excellent transport links, and fits in perfectly with our growing portfolio of care facilities in Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“We’re very pleased to have reached this latest landmark this high-quality project, and will now look to move this project forward as soon as we can.”