She’s Back!!
MRS. BROWN’S BOYS
D’LIVE SHOW…ENCORE TOUR
RETURNS IN 2022
Starring Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys

The Award-Winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys have today announced that the ‘Mrs Brown D’Live Show…Encore Tour’ will now take place in June and July 2022 with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled dates.
 
Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? production next year will see them perform in some venues and cities that they haven’t played in for many years. Mrs. Brown’s Boys promises to take audiences on an exhilarating and side-splitting adventure. Brendan O’Carroll said: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!”
 
Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, awards include 5 BAFTAs, 4 National Television Awards, 3 TV Choice Awards, 4 IFTA awards, 3 TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards. BBC ONE series All Round to Mrs. Brown’s continues to achieve record breaking viewing figures and Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Day and New Year’s Day TV specials also returned for the festive period dominating ratings once again. You can vote for Mrs Brown’s Boys at this year’s National TV Awards via https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
 
It is also a ratings smash across the globe. Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.2014, 2016 and 2018 saw Mrs. Brown’s Boys tour Australia and New Zealand selling out multiple arenas.
 
If you haven’t experienced Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show, this tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2022 and is not to be missed. Tickets are sale now via http://gigst.rs/MrsB and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
 
Mon 06 Jun 2022        Blackpool Opera House
Tue 07 Jun 2022          Blackpool Opera House
Wed 08 Jun 2022        Blackpool Opera House
Mon 13 Jun 2022        Hull Bonus Arena
Tue 14 Jun 2022          Hull Bonus Arena
Wed 15 Jun 2022        Hull Bonus Arena MATINEE SHOW
Wed 15 Jun 2022        Hull Bonus Arena
Fri 17 Jun 2022           London Eventim Apollo
Sat 18 Jun 2022          London Eventim Apollo MATINEE SHOW
Sat 18 Jun 2022          London Eventim Apollo
Tue 21 Jun 2022          Manchester O2 Apollo
Wed 22 Jun 2022        Manchester O2 Apollo MATINEE SHOW
Wed 22 Jun 2022        Manchester O2 Apollo
Fri 24 Jun 2022           Birmingham Resorts World Arena*
Sat 25 Jun 2022          Birmingham Resorts World Arena MATINEE SHOW*
Sat 25 Jun 2022          Birmingham Resorts World Arena*
Mon 27 Jun 2022        Bournemouth International Centre
Tue 28 Jun 2022          Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE SHOW
Tue 28 Jun 2022          Bournemouth International Centre
Fri 01 Jul 2022            Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Sat 02 Jul 2022            Glasgow The SSE Hydro MATINEE SHOW
Sat 02 Jul 2022            Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Fri 08 Jul 2022             Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Sat 09 Jul 2022            Cardiff Motorpoint Arena MATINEE SHOW
Sat 09 Jul 2022            Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tue 12 Jul 2022           Sheffield City Hall
Wed 13 Jul 2022         Sheffield City Hall
Fri 15 Jul 2022             Edinburgh Playhouse
Sat 16 Jul 2022            Edinburgh Playhouse MATINEE SHOW
Sat 16 Jul 2022            Edinburgh Playhouse
Sun 17 Jul 2022           Edinburgh Playhouse MATINEE SHOW       
 
*Please note change of venue