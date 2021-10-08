The Award-Winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys have today announced that the ‘Mrs Brown D’Live Show…Encore Tour’ will now take place in June and July 2022 with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled dates.



Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? production next year will see them perform in some venues and cities that they haven’t played in for many years. Mrs. Brown’s Boys promises to take audiences on an exhilarating and side-splitting adventure. Brendan O’Carroll said: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!”



Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, awards include 5 BAFTAs, 4 National Television Awards, 3 TV Choice Awards, 4 IFTA awards, 3 TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards. BBC ONE series All Round to Mrs. Brown’s continues to achieve record breaking viewing figures and Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Day and New Year’s Day TV specials also returned for the festive period dominating ratings once again. You can vote for Mrs Brown’s Boys at this year’s National TV Awards via https://www.nationaltvawards. com/vote for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.



It is also a ratings smash across the globe. Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.2014, 2016 and 2018 saw Mrs. Brown’s Boys tour Australia and New Zealand selling out multiple arenas.



If you haven’t experienced Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show, this tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2022 and is not to be missed. Tickets are sale now via http://gigst.rs/MrsB and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.



Mon 06 Jun 2022 Blackpool Opera House

Tue 07 Jun 2022 Blackpool Opera House

Wed 08 Jun 2022 Blackpool Opera House

Mon 13 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena

Tue 14 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena

Wed 15 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena MATINEE SHOW

Wed 15 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena

Fri 17 Jun 2022 London Eventim Apollo

Sat 18 Jun 2022 London Eventim Apollo MATINEE SHOW

Sat 18 Jun 2022 London Eventim Apollo

Tue 21 Jun 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo

Wed 22 Jun 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo MATINEE SHOW

Wed 22 Jun 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo

Fri 24 Jun 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena*

Sat 25 Jun 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena MATINEE SHOW*

Sat 25 Jun 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena*

Mon 27 Jun 2022 Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 28 Jun 2022 Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE SHOW

Tue 28 Jun 2022 Bournemouth International Centre

Fri 01 Jul 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 02 Jul 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro MATINEE SHOW

Sat 02 Jul 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Fri 08 Jul 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 09 Jul 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena MATINEE SHOW

Sat 09 Jul 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 12 Jul 2022 Sheffield City Hall

Wed 13 Jul 2022 Sheffield City Hall

Fri 15 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse

Sat 16 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse MATINEE SHOW

Sat 16 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse

Sun 17 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse MATINEE SHOW



*Please note change of venue