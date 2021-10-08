She’s Back!! MRS. BROWN’S BOYS D’LIVE SHOW…ENCORE TOUR RETURNS IN 2022 Starring Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys
The Award-Winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys have today announced that the ‘Mrs Brown D’Live Show…Encore Tour’ will now take place in June and July 2022 with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled dates.
Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? production next year will see them perform in some venues and cities that they haven’t played in for many years. Mrs. Brown’s Boys promises to take audiences on an exhilarating and side-splitting adventure. Brendan O’Carroll said: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!”
Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, awards include 5 BAFTAs, 4 National Television Awards, 3 TV Choice Awards, 4 IFTA awards, 3 TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards. BBC ONE series All Round to Mrs. Brown’s continues to achieve record breaking viewing figures and Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Day and New Year’s Day TV specials also returned for the festive period dominating ratings once again. You can vote for Mrs Brown’s Boys at this year’s National TV Awards via https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
It is also a ratings smash across the globe. Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.2014, 2016 and 2018 saw Mrs. Brown’s Boys tour Australia and New Zealand selling out multiple arenas.
If you haven’t experienced Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show, this tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2022 and is not to be missed. Tickets are sale now via http://gigst.rs/MrsB and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Mon 06 Jun 2022 Blackpool Opera House Tue 07 Jun 2022 Blackpool Opera House Wed 08 Jun 2022 Blackpool Opera House Mon 13 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena Tue 14 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena Wed 15 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena MATINEE SHOW Wed 15 Jun 2022 Hull Bonus Arena Fri 17 Jun 2022 London Eventim Apollo Sat 18 Jun 2022 London Eventim Apollo MATINEE SHOW Sat 18 Jun 2022 London Eventim Apollo Tue 21 Jun 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo Wed 22 Jun 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo MATINEE SHOW Wed 22 Jun 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo Fri 24 Jun 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena* Sat 25 Jun 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena MATINEE SHOW* Sat 25 Jun 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena* Mon 27 Jun 2022 Bournemouth International Centre Tue 28 Jun 2022 Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE SHOW Tue 28 Jun 2022 Bournemouth International Centre Fri 01 Jul 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro Sat 02 Jul 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro MATINEE SHOW Sat 02 Jul 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro Fri 08 Jul 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Sat 09 Jul 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena MATINEE SHOW Sat 09 Jul 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Tue 12 Jul 2022 Sheffield City Hall Wed 13 Jul 2022 Sheffield City Hall Fri 15 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse Sat 16 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse MATINEE SHOW Sat 16 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse Sun 17 Jul 2022 Edinburgh Playhouse MATINEE SHOW
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.