Muckle and Cavu Corporate Finance advise on North East digital communications agency deal

Regional law firm for business, Muckle, and Cavu Corporate Finance have advised a South Tyneside-based digital communications agency on its sale to a global company for an undisclosed sum.

Beyond Digital Solutions works with leading blue chip brands with national and global presence and has a talented team of a dozen designers, strategists, developers and digital experts.

Combining technical expertise and industry experience, Beyond Digital Solutions works across multiple sectors and industries, including automotive, corporate, digital wayfinding, education, food and hospitality.

Louise Richley, MD of Beyond Digital Solutions, was advised by Associate Solicitor Sara Worsick and Solicitor Josh Campbell from Muckle, along with Sahil Nayyar, Director at Cavu Corporate Finance.

Louise said: “Sara, Josh and Sahil have been instrumental in achieving this deal, providing insight and strategic guidance at each turn. Both Muckle and Cavu were ultra-responsive, diligent and focused, constantly navigating towards the end goal. Their enthusiastic approach was both assuring and relentless. I felt professionally guided and supported throughout.”

Sahil Nayyar, Director at Cavu Corporate Finance, said: “We are delighted to have advised on this significant transaction and to have delivered an excellent result for Louise. Beyond is a leading independent operator in it´s market segment, and this acquisition marks a new entry into the UK market for the buyer”.

Sara, from Muckle, said: “It has been great to work with Louise over the years as her business developed and continued to grow from strength to strength. This transaction is a real credit to her and the team she has around her. Her positivity and enthusiasm to develop the business shine through, and I wish her and the business the very best in what I am sure will be an exciting future.”