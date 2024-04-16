Multiple promotions as North East law firm retains the region’s best talent

Muckle LLP continues to reinforce its award-winning team with six new promotions as part of its growth and development strategy.

With the North East attracting the highest calibre legal talent and firms working to recruit the best, Muckle believes the key to its success is its emphasis on not just attracting, but also retaining the most talented lawyers in order to best serve its client base, which includes Tees Valley Combined Authority, Great North Air Ambulance and Wilton Universal Group.

It has recently strengthened its team with three promotions to partner, one to senior associate roles, a further two to associate positions.

Chris Hook becomes a partner in the sports, education and charities team. Legal 500 UK nationally recognises him as a recommended lawyer for his specialisms, which include new charity formations, fundraising, restructures, mergers and regulatory compliance. Chris is vice chair of the Teesside University Students Union.

Charlotte Patterson-Ryan, tipped as a ‘Rising Star’ by Legal 500 UK and ‘Associate to Watch’ by Chambers and Partners, has been promoted to partner in the firm’s fast-growing agriculture, estates and rural property team. She specialises in rural property and landed estates and deals with a wide range of issues arising from diverse property portfolios.

Sarah Barratt joined the firm in 2018 and, with expertise covering all manner of residential and commercial property disputes, she is recognised as a ‘Rising Star’ by Legal 500 UK. Sarah becomes a partner in the top-tier real estate dispute resolution team.

Alex Speirs is promoted to senior associate in the dispute resolution team, while Hayden Richards and Philippa Walker become associates in the firm’s renowned corporate and real estate teams, respectively.

Jason Wainwright, managing partner at Muckle LLP said: “The North East is a great place for a law firm. It’s vibrant and we have a pool of talent on our doorstep, but this also makes it very competitive. This is why we’ve always placed a large focus on employee relations and career development.

“I’m delighted to see Charlotte, Sarah and Chris promoted to partner in recognition of their individual contributions to the firm.

“It’s fantastic to see Alex, Hayden and Philippa receive their well-deserved promotions too.

“These six promotions reflect the hard work, expertise and enthusiasm these lawyers have shown. Many of them have been with the firm for a number of years and it’s a privilege to watch them craft their careers with Muckle.

“We pride ourselves on nurturing talent from within, so recognising the commitment of homegrown talent with reward and development is very important to us at Muckle.

“I look forward to supporting Charlotte, Sarah, Chris, Alex, Hayden and Philippa as they continue on their individual paths as remarkable lawyers.”