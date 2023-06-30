Muckle LLP boosts Sport, Education and Charities team with senior appointment

Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has appointed Alison Jones as Senior Associate, as it continues to grow its Sport, Education and Charities team.

The team, which has doubled in size in the last 6 months, is now the largest dedicated charity specialist practice in the North East.

Alison qualified as a lawyer almost ten years ago and has worked for a number of different law firms as well as in-house. She specialises in charity law and governance and also advises her charity and not-for-profit clients on data protection issues.

Alison’s breadth of professional experience, coupled with her knowledge and passion for the third sector developed through her appointment to the boards of various charities, ensures that Alison delivers the most commercial and best value advice to her clients.

On her joining the team at Muckle LLP Alison said: “It’s wonderful to join such a dynamic, forward-thinking firm which serves national clients while also proudly championing its local North East roots.

“I am passionate about volunteering and making a difference within the region and I feel that Muckle’s values align well with my own. Muckle always puts social responsibility at the heart of everything it does and, as such, invests in its charities team and its people.

“It is a really exciting time to be joining the team as it continues to expand and grow from strength to strength.”

Tony McPhillips, Partner and Head of Sport, Education and Charities Group, said: “Hot on the heels of the appointment of experienced partner Samantha Pritchard and the qualification of solicitor Carla Boaks, having Alison join the team really solidifies our position in the charities and not-for-profit sector.

“We’re already one of the leading firms for charities and not for profits in the region and these strategic hires demonstrate our ambitions to grow even further.

“It’s great to have Alison on board, bringing fresh expertise which can be delivered to our growing list of clients.

“Alison is already a popular member of the team and, with her experience and passion for arts and culture, I’m sure she will have a fantastic impact on our business and the region as a whole.”

Muckle LLP’s charities team has been ranked in tier 1 by the Legal 500 UK for the past 10 years.

The team’s extensive experience, including in-house secondments, trustee roles, and volunteering for charities, ensures they provide technically excellent yet pragmatic advice tailored to the specific needs of each charity.

Please follow and like us: