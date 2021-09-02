As businesses recover from a disruptive period of uncertainty and change, leading independent law firm, Muckle LLP continues to drive forward its growth plans by adding three lawyers and a paralegal to its team.

Consistently recognised as one of the best places to work, Muckle LLP’s established flexible working model and world-class approach to people development means that it continues to attract the brightest and best from the UK.

Claire Renney, from Newcastle, specialises in education and safeguarding and joins the employment team.

Siobhain Corr, from Northern Ireland, joins the corporate team, and will advise on various transactions in the busy North East deals market.

Sarah Farish, from South Tyneside is now part of the Banking and Restructuring team, supporting lenders and borrowers in the banking sector and advising and supporting insolvency practitioners, directors and individuals in a wide range of insolvency matters.

Joanna Garvey-Smith, from Eaglescliffe is currently completing her law degree at Teesside University and joins the corporate services team as a paralegal.

Joanna said: “Muckle has a reputation as being different, I know people who work here, and they say it’s the best place they’ve ever worked at – and that’s been my experience so far. The staff retention speaks for itself. Most people seem to have been here 10-20 years so Muckle must be doing something right!”

Siobhain added: “I wanted to come and work at Muckle as I’d heard so many good things about the culture, as well as the opportunity to work with some exciting clients and a fantastic team.”

Jason Wainwright, Managing Partner said: “We’re proud that we’re consistently recognised as one of the best places to work and the fact that we continue to attract new talent to the business is testament to that.

“We’ve had agile working in place for over 3 years and our team have a better work-life balance because of it. They’re able to get on and do their best work, which in turn has had a positive impact on our clients.

“We’re delighted to have Claire, Siobhain, Joanna and Sarah on board. They’ve already hit the ground running so I’m excited to see what they do in the future.

“And the Muckle growth journey doesn’t stop there. With seven new roles across commercial, construction and real estate teams currently available we are excited about where this next year will take us.”

If you are interested in joining our award-winning team then check out the vacancies and apply today www.muckle-llp.com/careers/vacancies/