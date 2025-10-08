Muckle LLP strengthens corporate team with experienced partner

Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has strengthened its corporate team with a senior appointment.

In his new role as partner, Charlie Fielding will advise owner-managed businesses and large corporates on sales and acquisitions, as well as handling private equity investments on behalf of investors, entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses.

Originally from the North West, Charlie has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate law. He began his career at an international law firm in London before relocating to the North East, where he has advised on numerous high-profile transactions over the last decade.

Charlie said: “My wife is from the North East and this region has always felt like home since studying at Durham University. I’m excited to join Muckle, which is renowned for the strength and reputation of its corporate team as well as its collaborative and forward-thinking approach.”

“As part of my role at Muckle, I’m eager to play a key role in helping the team secure new opportunities and drive growth.”

Philip Clare, partner and head of the corporate team, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Charlie to the team. His extensive experience advising on regional, national and cross-border deals across a wide range of sectors, combined with his strong track record in corporate finance and M&A, makes him a perfect addition to Muckle’s expanding corporate team.”

“Charlie’s ability to build trusted relationships and deliver practical solutions for clients will be a great asset as we continue to grow.”

Muckle’s corporate team is ranked in Tier 1 by Legal 500, and recently won Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Dealmakers Awards 2025.