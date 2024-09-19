Muckle LLP strengthens its corporate finance team with new solicitor

Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has appointed a new solicitor to its corporate team.

Atif Salim joins the team, which is currently ranked top for corporate law and mergers and acquisitions in the region by Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners.

Atif initially spent six years working as an account manager for Adobe in London, where he worked with clients such as Marks & Spencer, TUI Travel, and Carphone Warehouse on improving their paid search strategy and performance. He then moved back to the North East in 2015 and spent two years working as a global paid search manager at Sage Group PLC.

After deciding to switch careers, Atif completed the Graduate Diploma in Law and the Legal Practice Course at Northumbria University. He subsequently worked as a paralegal at a multinational law firm, before starting his training contract at a regional law firm, where he gained valuable experience.

In his role as a corporate solicitor at Muckle, Atif will work on all types of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, investments and buyouts as well as company reorganisations and corporate governance.

Atif said: “I’m so pleased I decided to make the big step into law. I’ve always wanted a career where I’m constantly learning and law opens up so many opportunities to progress and grow. I find getting to know all types of businesses fascinating and I love deep diving into transactional and commercial law.

“Muckle’s corporate team seemed like the perfect fit for me to gain diverse expertise with the breadth of work they handle and the clients they serve. There’s a couple of deals in the pipeline already that I’m really excited about.

“Muckle also has a very strong social and community focus; I’m looking forward to getting involved in the firm’s sports teams and volunteering opportunities.

“I genuinely love my new career and it’s everything I wanted it to be.”

Anthony Evans, partner and head of corporate finance, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Atif. His enthusiasm and drive are evident, it’s clear he made the right decision to move to a career in law. Atif’s business experience and commitment to provide excellent service will fit really well here, it’s great to have him join the team.”