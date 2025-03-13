Muckle LLP strengthens Teesside offering with strategic appointment

Anthony Evans, Leah Duffield and David Towns

Leading law firm Muckle LLP has appointed a new partner to enhance its Teesside offering and grow its private client portfolio.

Leah Duffield, born and bred in Middlesbrough, joins Muckle to build on the firm’s Teesside presence and add to the private client team.

The firm already advises many of the region’s leading organisations, including Teesside International Airport, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Great North Air Ambulance and Wilton Universal Group. Muckle also supports charities such as Middlesbrough-based Clean Slate Solutions on an ongoing basis.

Leah has become the latest lawyer to join Muckle. After studying at the University of York, Leah returned to Teesside and worked in the region since qualifying in 2012. Leah, who will join the team as a partner, is experienced in advising clients on their succession strategies and all aspects of their personal planning.

Leah said: “Muckle has a brilliant reputation across Teesside and the North East. I really value working with great clients and colleagues so joining Muckle feels like a perfect fit.

“I am excited to be part of the private client team at Muckle. It is a big opportunity both for me and for Teesside that Muckle is looking to build its Teesside base. I am passionate about giving back to local communities and Muckle has an established framework and culture for encouraging staff to give their time and energy through pro bono work, volunteering and trusteeships.”

Anthony Evans, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance, will become Managing Partner of Muckle from 1 April 2025.

He said: “It’s great to bring Leah into the team; she is an impressive lawyer who will really add to the firm and our presence in Teesside. With many long-standing clients in Teesside, we are committed to expanding our services throughout the region and growing our links with local communities and charities. Leah has settled in incredibly well and I am excited to see what she will achieve with the firm.”

David Towns, Partner and Head of the Agriculture, Estates and Private Client team, joined Muckle in March 2018. Since then, the team has grown from strength to strength and remains a key growth area for the law firm.

David said: “Leah has considerable skills, experience and expertise, and she will be a true asset to our team. Her values, ways of working and passion for doing the right thing in the right way – as well as delivering top-notch advice to her clients – will ensure we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in Teesside and grow our private client portfolio.”