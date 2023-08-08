Muckle LLP’s employment team continues to expand as lawyer joins the team

Leading Newcastle-based law firm has added another solicitor to its ranks, strengthening the firm’s employment and business immigration offerings.

The employment team is ranked in Tier 1 by Legal 500, demonstrating the firm’s expertise as employment law advisers. The team has also enjoyed a period of growth to meet growing client requirements, increasing in headcount by 20% within 12 months.

Teesside-based Imaan Choudry advises clients on all aspects of employment law, ranging from day-to-day HR advice to more complex matters such as tribunal claims and employment law disputes.

Imaan also has significant expertise in business immigration law, further enhancing the firm’s capabilities in meeting client demands for this service. Imaan gives practical advice and support alongside Amy Sergison, Partner, and Craig Harvey, Solicitor, to ensure the business immigration process is more accessible to businesses. This includes advising on employing migrant workers, sponsor licence applications, sponsor obligations, right-to-work checks and audits.

Prior to joining Muckle, Imaan studied MLaw at Northumbria University before working and qualifying at a national law firm, specialising in employment and business immigration law. She also undertook a secondment with a globally renowned corporation, gaining valuable commercial sector experience and a fundamental understanding of how to give exceptional client service.

Imaan said: “I’m so pleased to be joining the team. It’s clear that Muckle is a great place to work, thanks to its friendly and down-to-earth reputation, impressive client portfolio, and the various awards for its culture.

“I chose to specialise in employment and business immigration law as I enjoy the variety that it brings, as well as the ability to work directly with clients. I am excited about the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience to help my clients with any employment challenges they are facing.”

Chris Maddock, partner and head of the employment team, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Imaan to the firm; her appointment strengthens our employment team and diversifies our business immigration capabilities. Imaan is already proving to be a great fit for the team, and I am looking forward to working alongside her and seeing her progress in her career here at Muckle”.

