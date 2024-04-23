Muckle LLP’s Sport, Education and Charities team continues to grow with associate appointment

A North Tyneside lawyer has been appointed as Associate Solicitor in Muckle LLP’s Sports, Education and Charities team.

The team, one of the largest of its kind in the North East, is ranked top tier regionally for education and charities and nationally for sport.

Rachel Jackman, from Whitley Bay, qualified as a lawyer back in 2001. After she originally carried out work experience at Muckle LLP’s previous offices in Norham House over two decades ago, she commenced her legal career in Leeds.

Rachel has over thirteen years of experience working at various legal firms across Yorkshire and the North East, having initially spent eight years in corporate recovery, banking and insolvency at a Leeds-based legal firm. Rachel then took a long career break to focus on family, complete a Master’s degree in psychology and undertake various social volunteering, projects and property management roles.

After returning to her roots in the North East, Rachel has spent nearly three years specialising in various types of commercial contracts, including supporting acquisitions and due diligence within the corporate team.

Rachel wanted to expand her knowledge to work for a bigger and more varied client base and has now joined Muckle LLP’s Sports, Education and Charities team, where she will be supporting renowned specialists with varied commercial contracts, projects, and assisted regulatory and compliance matters.

Rachel said: “Although I initially wanted to move away from my home area to pursue my career and gain experience outside the North East, it feels great to be back home and working in the North East. Ever since completing my work experience at Muckle, I’ve always imagined coming back and working at the firm one day.

“I’m excited to be working in the Sports, Education and Charities team. While I have some experience in education, I’ve never worked within the charity sector, so I’m looking forward to immersing myself in something a bit different and moving in a new direction.”

Joanne Davison, Partner, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rachel to our growing team. Her varied experience, along with technical knowledge of commercial issues, will undoubtedly bring invaluable transferable skills that will add significant value to the wide range of commercial and project work we already do for our clients in the sector.”